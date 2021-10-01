It's here: ACL Fest weekend one kicks off today, and with it comes the introduction of the festival's official rum cocktail, the Zilker Spritz.

Made with Bacardi Coconut Flavored Rum, pineapple and lime juices, soda water, and a pineapple garnish, the Zilker Spritz can be found at all liquor bars inside the festival.

But in the VIP area, be on the lookout for Casa Bacardi, a Caribbean front porch party where festival-goers can make friendship bracelets and possibly win a custom Bacardi and ACL Music Festival merch pack.

Not only can you enjoy the Zilker Spritz at ACL Music Festival itself, but also all over Austin during the two weekends.

Here's a list of spots, organized by neighborhood, where you can order up this tropical drink:

6th Street

Buckwild

Buckshot

Two Bucks

Pour Choices

Rainey Street

Reina

Bungalow

Parlor Room

Icenhauers

Warehouse District

Fourth and Co.

The Pub

Domain Northside

Jack and Gingers

Wonder Bar

77 Degrees

The Park Domain

Dogwood Rock Rose

Downtown

Summit

Hotel ZaZa

Highland Lounge

South Lamar

The Park South

Lake Austin

Hula Hut

Central Austin

Knomad

Eastside

Central Machine Works

South Austin

Ski Shores

Chuy's

---

Want to mix up your own Zilker Spritz at home? Find participating Bacardi retailers here.