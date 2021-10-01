It's here: ACL Fest weekend one kicks off today, and with it comes the introduction of the festival's official rum cocktail, the Zilker Spritz.
Made with Bacardi Coconut Flavored Rum, pineapple and lime juices, soda water, and a pineapple garnish, the Zilker Spritz can be found at all liquor bars inside the festival.
But in the VIP area, be on the lookout for Casa Bacardi, a Caribbean front porch party where festival-goers can make friendship bracelets and possibly win a custom Bacardi and ACL Music Festival merch pack.
Not only can you enjoy the Zilker Spritz at ACL Music Festival itself, but also all over Austin during the two weekends.
Here's a list of spots, organized by neighborhood, where you can order up this tropical drink:
6th Street
- Buckwild
- Buckshot
- Two Bucks
- Pour Choices
Rainey Street
- Reina
- Bungalow
- Parlor Room
- Icenhauers
Warehouse District
- Fourth and Co.
- The Pub
Domain Northside
- Jack and Gingers
- Wonder Bar
- 77 Degrees
- The Park Domain
- Dogwood Rock Rose
Downtown
- Summit
- Hotel ZaZa
- Highland Lounge
South Lamar
- The Park South
Lake Austin
- Hula Hut
Central Austin
- Knomad
Eastside
- Central Machine Works
South Austin
- Ski Shores
- Chuy's
---
Want to mix up your own Zilker Spritz at home? Find participating Bacardi retailers here.