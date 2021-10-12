If you're a whiskey drinker, you've probably been hearing about the American single malt movement. Turns out, The Original Texas Whisky, distilled grain-to-glass right here in the Lone Star State, has been the one leading the way.

When Balcones Distilling won the Best in Glass Competition in Scotland in 2012 with its flagship Texas “1” Single Malt, it put America on the map by beating the best Scotch and Irish single malts in the world — on their home turf and in a blind taste test, no less.

Since then, Balcones has been continually innovating with a constant flow of award-winning Texas single malt expressions.

Its latest core offering, Lineage, has become the No. 1 selling American single malt in the country. The first American single malt to be named to Whisky Advocate's Top 20 global list last year, Lineage took the Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and was named Best in Class at Whiskies of the World this year.

As the first legitimate Texas-made whiskey on the market, Balcones has been blazing a trail since 2009, creating whiskey that reflects the authenticity of its location.

Devoted distillers, time-honed fermentation techniques, huge copper pot stills made specially by Forsyths of Scotland, and highly tailored oak casks with custom toast profiles are all components of Balcones' success.

The unique Texas weather plays a part, too. Our rapid temperature swings accelerate the complex maturation process, producing a mature whisky much more quickly than in cooler, less volatile climates like Kentucky or Scotland.

Finally, blenders personally smell and taste every single barrel of Balcones before bottling to ensure each pour is worthy of the accolades it's been racking up.

So take the experts' advice and get on board with the American single malt movement today by starting with the best: Balcones Distilling, The Original Texas Whisky.