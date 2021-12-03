Looking to add a little sparkle to the season? W Austin is ready to shimmer and shine by showing off its new Illuminate holiday install, which spans not only disco-worthy decor but also cool and colorful new cocktails.

Beginning today, step into a silver wonderland with large glistening orbs hanging from the ceiling and sequined tiles covering the walls. One thing's for sure: This isn't your Grandma's Christmas decor.

Indulge in the brand-new Fire & Ice holiday drink menu, which is split into "Light My Fire" (think smoked, toasted, and even flaming elements) and "Ice Ice Baby" (frosty concoctions that rely on liquid nitrogen and more).

For an Instagrammable — and delicious — option, order up the Song of Fire & Ice, made with Bacardi coconut rum, pineapple juice, cinnamon cream of coconut, and whipped with an egg white and served with a flaming rock candy stick.

Or channel your inner Grinch with You're a Mean One, a mix of Leblon Cachaça, lime, and simple syrup that's flash-frozen with liquid nitrogen and garnished with popping candies.

More traditional options like the Let It Snow Cocoa and Silver Bells Mule are just as tasty — you truly can't go wrong with whatever your holiday heart desires.

Illuminate will be on display through January 8, 11 am-2 am Thursday through Saturday, and 11 am-7 pm Sunday through Wednesday.

Revel in the glow of the holiday season at W Austin, either by visiting Illuminate or booking a well-deserved staycation.