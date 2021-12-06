Have you been eyeing the popular Our Place Always Pan or super-soft Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw for this year's holiday list? Any chance you could use a tasty new recipe for get-togethers with family and friends? Pioneer has you covered on all fronts.

The contest

For 170 years, Pioneer has spread comfort during the holiday season. From sharing a basket of warm biscuits for breakfast to passing the gravy around the dinner table to the people you love, Pioneer specializes in turning meals into memories. This year, to celebrate the big milestone, Pioneer is introducing the Ultimate Holiday Comfort Kit Giveaway.

Valued at around $300, the kit includes the aforementioned Barefoot Dreams throw and Always Pan plus a Pioneer Prize Pack that includes Pioneer products and branded swag.

Here's how to enter: From now until December 16, follow both @culturemapatx and @pioneer_1851, like this post on CultureMap Austin's Instagram, and tag a friend in the post's comments. It's as easy as 1, 2, 3.

The recipes

Since Pioneer is the nationwide leader in gravy, what better dish to bring to the table than one that utilizes Pioneer’s Country Gravy Mix and Country Sausage Gravy Mix?

Here are three mouth-watering recipes from the iconic Texas brand:

Turkey Casserole

Topped with Pioneer biscuits and made even more savory with bacon, it's the perfect way to use up leftover turkey.

Broccoli Cheese Soup

A wonderfully simple staple for chilly days and festive nights.

Skillet Breakfast Casserole

No-fuss but full of flavor, this easy breakfast can feed a crowd without taking too much time in the kitchen.

Click here to find Pioneer products near you, and be sure to sign up for Pioneer's weekly newsletter for the latest news, recipes, and seasonal tips.