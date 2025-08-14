lagers and literature
Austin brewery hosts book fair, collabs with public library on new beer
South Austin-based brewery Meanwhile Brewing Co. is bringing back its beloved Lagers and Literature event with an expanded lineup of vendors, a bakery pop-up, and a special canned beer in collaboration with the Austin Public Library.
This year's festivities will take place on Sunday, September 7, from 11 am to 4 pm; that's a slight change from the event's usual August timing.
Since its inception in 2022, Lagers and Literature has annually brought together independent bookstores and local artists for a family-friendly, adult-geared book fair spread out across Meanwhile's shady beer garden.
The event will feature several art activations, such as making custom letterpress coasters with Austin Book Arts Center, screen printing themed tote bags with Feels So Good, designing bookmarks with Carlie Arts, and more. Typewriter Rodeo will also be on-site offering personalized poetry on demand.
Also new to this year's lineup of vendors is Rockman Coffee and Bakeshop, who will host a pop-up bake sale at the brewery from 11 am to 2 pm.
Proceeds from every Lagers and Literature event have benefited local nonprofit Inside Books Project, which provides educational material and books to incarcerated Texans. Meanwhile has an ongoing pledge to support the organization with $1 for every Darlin' Lager sold during the event. The brewery will additionally accept gently used or new books to donate to Inside Books Project from September 1-7.
The new Bookworm coffee cream ale is a collaboration between the brewery and Austin Public Library.Photo courtesy of Meanwhile Brewing Co.
The new collaborative beer release, called Bookworm, is a 4.8 percent ABV coffee cream ale that will be available on draft and in cans in the taproom. According to a press release, the beer's can art was inspired by Austin Public Library's blue puppet named Van, a "monster on a mission" who interviews authors on YouTube.
"Collaborating with the Austin Public Library to create Bookworm has been an incredible experience," said Meanwhile Brewing Co. owner Will Jaquiss in the release. "This beer blends our love of brewing with our commitment to the community. We’re proud to offer it to our guests during one of Austin’s most anticipated literary events."
These are the local bookshops, artists, and organizations that will be participating in this year's Lagers and Literature event:
- Inside Books Project
- Keep Looking Shop
- Austin Public Library
- Elianna Panakis
- Lone Star Zine Fest
- Austin Book Arts Center
- Typewriter Rodeo
- Ashley Robin Franklin
- Harry Ransom Center
- Texas Book Festival
- Little Gay Shop
- BookPeople
- Alienated Majesty
- Reverie Books
- Livra Books
- Red Salmon Arts / Casa de Resistencia
- Birdhouse Books
- Lioness Books
- J Simon Books
- Host Publications