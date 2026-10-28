Galloping In
Intero chefs launch new Austin steakhouse in abandoned restaurant space
Two highly regarded Austin Italian restaurants have a sister concept on the way. Emery, a new concept by chefs Ian Thurwachter and Krystal Craig of Intero and Poeta, is a new steakhouse opening Thursday, November 5.
Emery is the odd one out as it's not an Italian restaurant, but it is replacing one. It's located at 4800 Burnet Rd., Ste A-100, the former site of Gusto Italian Kitchen. The former concept closed when workers of Flavor Hospitality Group said the owner disappeared without paying their owed wages.
The new steakhouse aims to be an accessible neighborhood restaurant, with "understated yet inviting" atmosphere, a press release. The word "emery" — yes, the same in "emery board," a type of nail file — refers to a mineral that can be used as an abrasive. The release says the name is about reflecting "strength, resilience, hard working and an industrious spirit," recalling Craig's childhood with horses. Equestrian themes will also decorate the restaurant.
Menu options seem straightforward for a steakhouse, including fresh baguettes, beef tartare, shrimp cocktail, and mushroom beignets. Steaks will be sourced from regional producers: that includes Texas Wagyu steaks from Peeler Farm in Floresville. There will also be double cut pork chops, half chickens, Gulf redfish, and a specialty burger, plus vegetarian options like roasted acorn squash. Gluten-free and dairy-free options will be available.
Thanks to Craig's background as a pastry chef and chocolatier, Intero and Poeta are both known for desserts. Diners shouldn't skip the classics on this menu: carrot cake (or a carrot cake coffee cake on the brunch menu), lemon meringue tart, flourless chocolate cake sundae, coconut sorbet, and French caramel or sweet cream ice cream. Everyone will get a taste of a housemade fudge made with seasonal ingredients on their way out.
Krystal Craig is not afraid of thick frosting layers.Photo courtesy of Katherine Irwin
A beverage list is still mostly unknown, but the release promises "creative and nostalgic steakhouse cocktails." Guests can also dive deep on martinis on a signature menu, and beverage consultant Björn Taylor will maintain a seasonal mocktail menu. Wines will be collected from around the world, especially focusing on French varietals. Beer-lovers will be able to order draft, canned, and bottled brews from local producers.
Specials will be weekday lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and daily happy hour. The menu will feature updated takes on steakhouse classics from chefs Ian Thurwachter and Krystal Craig, with a thoughtfully tailored wine list, well-done staple and playful cocktails, plus specialty mocktails.
Emery will serve lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, and a daily happy hour from 3-5 pm. Parking is available at Rosedale Village.