Hop To It
New eatery brings breakfast, lunch, and live music to Lady Bird Lake
Fat Rabbit Social House, opening October 1, will offer a new downtown brunch and lunch option with a side of live music and cocktails on the weekends.
The restaurant, located at 35 Brazos Street on the first floor of the San Jacinto Center, has direct access to the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail on Lady Bird Lake. Owner Rachael Treadwell calls the spot’s menu “brunch-forward” and the interior space “whimsical,” with a focus on warm colors, copper touches, and lush plants.
“Opening Fat Rabbit Social House in downtown Austin feels like the culmination of everything I’ve poured into this industry,” said Treadwell, who said the restaurant’s theme was inspired by her family rabbit Rowdy. “After years of studying the art of brunch at other restaurants, I’m thrilled to launch my own vision and create a fun gathering place that serves locals and visitors alike.”
The interior is equal parts nostalgic and modern.Photo courtesy of Fat Rabbit Social House
Fat Rabbit replaces Forthright Cafe, which had a seven-year run in the same space. Treadwell, who managed Forthright, promises Fat Rabbit will carry over some of the Forthright guest favorites. Brunch highlights will include the Sunrise Acai Bowl with seasonal berries, chicken and waffles, French toast, and the Forthright Brunch Burger, a smash burger on a brioche bun with bacon bourbon jam, American cheese and a fried Vital Farm egg. The restaurant will also serve a variety of freshly made pastries daily.
The snacks are dressed up at Fat Rabbit.Photo courtesy of Fat Rabbit Social House
The restaurant will offer a full lunch menu during the week and a pared-down lunch menu on weekends. Menu items will include grilled cheese sandwiches with tomato bisque, fresh citrus and crab salad, and rich truffle cheese and bacon paninis.
Buda-based Tiny House Coffee Roasters will deliver Fat Rabbit’s coffee options. Treadwell, who has experience as both a restaurant manager and a bartender, will also be offering a full cocktail menu and a signature $10 mix-your-own mimosa experience. Guests will be able to choose one of three fresh juices, plus a full bottle of champagne.
This rabbit garnish might join you for drinks.Photo courtesy of Fat Rabbit Social House
Hours for the restaurant will be 8 am to 2 pm every day of the week with the exception of Tuesday, when the restaurant will be closed. Fat Rabbit will open on Friday and Saturday nights, 7-11 pm, with a drinks-only menu of cocktails, wine, and beer, along with live music from local artists.
Free parking is available on the west and east sides of San Jacinto Center. Free parking is available in the adjacent garage on the weekends with validation.