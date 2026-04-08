Delicious Destinations
Austin crowned top-10 best foodie city in America by Food & Wine
Austin has racked up five awards in national magazine Food & Wine's 2026 Global Tastemaker Awards, including the title as the No. 7 best foodie city in the U.S.
Food & Wine annually surveys its network of judges, which includes more than 400 chefs, travel experts, wine connoisseurs, and more to determine nominees for "the best food-forward destinations" in the world. Winners are then evaluated and ranked by the magazine's Global Advisory Board.
Austin was crowned the No. 1 best coffee city in the nation for 2026, surpassing even the most caffeine-addicted places like Seattle, New York City, and San Juan, Puerto Rico (where some local coffee shops also grow their own coffee beans).
But according to Food & Wine, Austin's coffee-forward culture, creative drink recipes, and food pairings are what give the city the reputation as the "most vibrant coffee scene" nationwide.
"Austin’s coffee community has built cafés in office buildings, cocktail bars, breweries, and bakeries, as well as alleys, kiosks, trailers, and even vans," the report said.
The magazine gave a shout-out to local coffee spots like Klerje Coffee, El Tigre Coffee Roasters, Fleet Coffee, and Flat Track Coffee. The unique food and beverage offerings at Leona Botanical Cafe & Bar were also a highlight for visitors to try.
"Newcomer Leona Botanical Cafe & Bar opened at the end of 2025, serving Thai and Mexican dishes alongside Proud Mary coffee from Portland, Oregon, in a lush, extensive garden," the report said.
Austin was additionally ranked the No. 4 best U.S. city for pastries, with special recognition awarded to local bakeries like Comadre Panadería, Rockman Coffee + Bakeshop, Sour Duck Market, and Abby Jane Bakeshop in Dripping Springs.
Abby Jane Bakeshop in Dripping Springs. Courtesy of Abby Jane Bakeshop
The Global Tastemaker Awards also praised Austin's overall food scene among the 10 best in the nation, and local restaurants get to reap the benefits. Acclaimed restaurants like Nixta Taquería and Birdie's were named must-try spots for locals and tourists to visit, and Caribbean restaurant Canje was praised as the No. 3 best restaurant in the U.S.
"Known for its legendary barbecue and vibrant food truck culture, the Texas capital has its share of refined dining and inventive tasting menus," the report said. "Add a laid-back atmosphere, live music, and plenty of outdoor venues, and Austin offers a fun culinary experience."
Even Austin-Bergstrom International Airport won an award as the No. 2 best U.S. airport for food and drink. The Austin airport is widely known for having many local restaurants instead of national chains. Weary travelers can get their brisket fix at Salt Lick BBQ, enjoy a scoop of Amy's Ice Creams, get a taste of the city's aforementioned best coffee scene with a cup of joe at Jo's Coffee, and much more.
"Hut’s Hamburgers continues to grill its classic diner-style cheeseburger at the airport, even though the original Austin restaurant closed in 2019," the report said. "The Peached Tortilla brings the city’s fusion spirit to the terminal with banh mi and Chinese barbecue chicken tacos, while Tacodeli is known for its responsibly sourced handcrafted tacos, salads, and bowls."
Other Texas properties that earned awards from Food & Wine include:
- Anvil, Houston – No. 2 Best Bar in the U.S.
- Houston – No. 6 Best U.S. City for Food and Drink
- George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston – Best U.S. Airport for Food and Drink
- Hotel Emma, San Antonio – No. 8 Best Hotel in the U.S.