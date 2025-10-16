News You Can Eat
Peace Bakery spin-off and Fonda San Miguel book enliven Austin food news
Austin's food scene can occasionally lack diversity, but it's getting better and better. Right now, it's having a very international week, from Mediterranean and Cuban openings, to a Mexican restaurant's cookbook and other Texas-born concepts.
Openings and closings
The Palestinian family behind North Austin's Peace Bakery and Deli — founders Nuha and Jihad Hammad, and their son, Chef Amr Hammad — have branched out to open a new Middle Eastern food truck at Vacancy Brewing in South Austin (415 E St. Elmo Rd.). The truck debuted a few months ago in a soft opening at the bakery, but it's now officially open at Vacancy. Guests at Salams Grill can look forward to shawarma wraps, creamy hummus, and coriander fries (inspired by the popular coriander potatoes at the bakery). Vacancy is also extending its service hours to serve lunch starting at noon Wednesdays through Fridays. Salams Grill will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 9:30 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10 pm, and Sundays from noon to 9 pm.
Greek chain Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe moved into San Marcos on Thursday, October 16. The new location at 1101 Thorpe Lane, Suite 107 is near Texas Status University and across the street from the Springtown Center mall. Taziki's specializes in build-your-own bowls with bases including basmati rice, pasta, and quinoa. Hours are Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am to 9 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm.
The international fun continues, as Q’Bola Cuban Restaurant & Bar is now open in Round Rock at 351 W. Palm Valley Blvd. Community Impact got the scoop once again. The restaurant serves "Cuban food with a gourmet touch," according to its Instagram profile. The community newspaper lists fried green plantains, ham-filled croquettes, Cuban sandwiches, and more on the menu. Hours according a restaurant worker over the phone are 11-10 pm daily, except Saturdays when the restaurant closes at 2 am.
Q'Bola presents usually homey Cuban food with a culinary flair.Q'Bola/Instagram
Mr Gatti’s Pizza, a chain originally from Texas, announced that its corporate-owned Southpark Meadows location has been acquired by the Dallas-based OneRyan. That means the chain is now completely franchise-owned. The chain has 234 locations open or in development around Texas and in the Southeastern states.
Other news and notes
Fans of Lick Honest Ice Creams can celebrate its 14th anniversary on October 19 with a free scoop at any of its nine locations — but they must be signed up for the Scoop Society program to redeem their treat. There will also be a chance to win free ice cream for a year. The celebration starts at 7 pm and runs until the shop closes.
On October 21, one of Austin's leading Mexican restaurants, Fonda San Miguel, is publishing The Soul of Fonda San Miguel: Fifty Years of Food and Art. This is not just a cookbook — although it does contain 100 recipes. It also tells the story of the classic Austin restaurant, shows off some of its art, and traces its influence "on restaurants on both sides of the border." It is written by Tom Gilliland and published by the University of Texas Press. Copies ($65) are available to purchase at utpress.utexas.edu.
How many ways can Fonda San Miguel stuff a chile?Photo courtesy of Fonda San Miguel