Spooky Spirits
8 immersive Halloween pop-ups serve cocktails and chills in Austin
While Austin's children look forward to collecting candy, the adults largely turn to cocktails and snacks at themed pop-ups. This city loves Halloween and putting on a great costume, leading into a month of spooky bars, avant-garde mixology, scary actors, and more.
Here are eight immersive pop-ups that are all Halloween, all the time until the holiday is over.
Davy Jones’ Locker at Copperhead Club
Through October 30
Austinites who love both ghost and pirate stories can stop by this immersive tiki pop-up for a fun combination of the two Halloween niches. Davy Jones' Locker will set up haunted shipwreck decor and serve flaming cocktails alongside food befitting a tropical trip.
Black Lagoon at King Bee
Through October 31
The popular nationwide pop-up Black Lagoon is returning to its Austin base at King Bee. This tiki experience includes lighting and sound in addition to its haunted decor, plus fun, spooky twists on collectible tiki glassware. It's not all aesthetics: expect fall flavors like a pumpkin-infused Kraken Black and Gold Spiced Rum.
Moe’s Tavern at Nickel City
Through October 31
While other bars lean into light-hearted horror, Nickel City goes for comedy and nostalgia. Every year, it transforms into Moe's Tavern, the bar in The Simpsons, complete with a life-size 2D cutout of bartender Moe, neon signs, donuts as drink garnishes, a Simpsons-themed arcade game, and other fun nods to the classic cartoon sitcom. Plus, the famous facade is fun for photos.
Twisted Carnival at Gibson Street Bar
Through November 1
This is one of the best-known Halloween pop-ups in Austin since it's so visible from the street. Gibson Street Bar always goes all-out with its transformation. The bar promises "creepy and terrifying beasts lurking from their cages," and this year guests can book a private table inside a cage...inside a circus tent. There will be creepy cocktails, snacks by JewBoy Sliders, and DJs every Saturday.
Fear Fair at Sign Bar
Through November 1
Sign Bar is already a cool immersive experience year-round, but for Halloween it has become a haunted maze. The installation returns with new sets and more live actors (but guests can visit before the actors arrive if they don't want live scares). Themed cocktails and photo ops complete the experience, with additional happenings planned throughout the run. Tickets are $6.50 for the daytime matinee and $14.50 for the walkthrough with live actors.
Frankensteins: A Mad Scientist Cocktail Lab at Wanderlust Wine Co.
Through October 31
Wanderlust Wine Co. regularly hosts immersive experiences. This time, it's Frankensteins: A Mad Scientist Cocktail Lab. As the name suggests, the cocktail menu will include some dynamic experiments, like recipes that come in test tubes and bubble up when mixed by drinkers. Yes, dry ice will add to the drama. Themed food items and private experiences with a tarot reader are also available. Tickets start at $21.
Beetlejuice pop-up at The Wheel South
No end date announced
Austin's bicycle-themed bar The Wheel South is turning its attention from pedaling to poltergeists at its Beetlejuice-inspired pop-up. This is the bar's first full seasonal takeover, a press release says. Guests will run into skeletons, spooky specimen jars, campy jumbo lawn decor, and more. Themed drinks featuring fall flavors of spiced pear, cinnamon, and chocolate with mole bitters, will round out the experience.
The Nocturne Sanctum Secret Bar at House of Torment
Season ends November 8
Most pop-ups on this list are Halloween specials at year-round bars, but this haunted house is flipping that trend on its head by adding cocktails to its seasonal offerings. A "secret" bar invites guests to take a break from their walkthrough for "a refreshing shot" and three photo ops. Guests can ask about the bar at check-in.