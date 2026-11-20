Bread Box
Local dietician opens joyful shipping container bakery in East Austin
Hannah Bakery, the brainchild of chef and dietitian Hannah Casparian, is welcoming its first customers from a turquoise shipping container at 2302 E. 14th St., at Chestnut Avenue in East Austin. The soft opening continues during the second weekend of the Austin Studio Tour, with hours from 8 am to 4 pm Saturday, November 21, and 8 am to 2 pm Sunday, November 22.
Casparian’s walk-up window is open near Chestnut Studio, a stop on the Austin Studio Tour. The soft-opening menu has featured banana and pumpkin breads, Mexican wedding cookies, oatmeal-sesame-miso chocolate chip cookies, and lemon cake with cream cheese icing. Customers can also grab a slice of sheet-pan pizza or a cup of hot Sightseer coffee and settle in at a table under the trees.
Casparian uses the term "hygge" to describe her bakery, a Danish word that means "a cozy, contented mood evoked by comfort and conviviality." She's always thought of her cafe as being that kind of space, an extension of her home.
"Nothing makes me happier than seeing friends hanging out while they’re eating my cookies or pumpkin bread and drinking a hot beverage. Seriously, it's my true joy since elementary school," Casparian says. "I’m excited to finally open my space up to my truly wonderful Cherrywood and Chestnut neighbors. Let me make you some coffee and whole wheat banana bread."
Casparian’s goal has been to use a shipping container (appropriate for a chef who once worked at uShip) as the home for her bakery. She documented the work, step-by-step, on Instagram, from moving a heavy oven to spending 12 hours on a rented mini skid steer reshaping the sloped lot herself. She built and mortared a retaining wall and laid steps with stones she’d collected. In June, the deck was in place and she’d submitted her application for a health inspection.
Casparian says she’s been planning a bakery since she was six. At 11, her family moved to Florence, Italy, where she began selling American pastries to expats who missed the sweets they grew up with. She went on to study pastry and baking at the Culinary Institute of America and become a registered dietitian.
Casparian is among the Austin chefs who prefer to keep food close to the source. She has volunteered with the Sustainable Food Center and served on the board of Slow Food Austin, the local chapter of an international movement that helps people understand where their food comes from. Her vision for Hannah Bakery includes cooking with seasonal vegetables from local farms and baking with heirloom grains from Barton Springs Mill in Dripping Springs.
Before opening Hannah Bakery, Casparian cooked for uShip employees, worked as a private chef, and sold pastries at pop-ups. She launched a GoFundMe campaign to finish converting the shipping container, buy equipment, and stock the kitchen. As she got the bakery ready, she took on freelance jobs to put money aside for the opening.
Hannah Bakery will close for the next two weekends, then reopen December 10-13 and 17-20. Casparian plans to begin regular weekly service Friday, January 8.