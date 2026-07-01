Tastes from Space
Plant-focused Austin restaurant cooks up fancy musical happy hour
Jupiter Supper Club, a largely plant-based restaurant, bar, and live music venue in downtown Austin, started as a member's club a year and a half ago and has gradually been opening more to the public. It's arrived at a new phase in its evolution thanks to a new happy hour that combines elegant small dishes with gentle live music in the Clock Bar, the first room visitors see in the multifloor space.
If locals haven't heard of Jupiter Supper Club because of its focus on plants, they may have heard about its chic design, where each room has a different atmosphere and purpose. The Clock Bar is like a luxury hotel lounge, with a few tables, cushy booth seating, arm chairs, and a glistening cocktail bar topped with a golden clock, giving the room its name.
This is where the happy hour, called the Weekday Unwind, will be held from Tuesdays through Fridays, 5-7 pm. A musician stands in the front of the space and delivers tasteful acoustic covers — something in between a jazz set and a cafe set.
There will also be a "rare" late-night weekend option, according to a press release, called the Late-Night Reverse, on Fridays and Saturdays from midnight to 2 am. This happens in the Mars Library, a more study-like bar upstairs that's lacquered in teal from floor to ceiling. This space feels more equipped for an intimate cocktail party and serves drinks with a "bartender's touch," explains director of operations and general manager Stefano Cicciotti.
There are two other rooms in the space, though neither is connected to the new happy hour or late-night sets. The Nova Lounge, a small windowless lounge downstairs in the back, offers additional comfy seating and a stage, better for actively watching a performance. Guests pay a cover to enter ($30) and can order craft cocktails and all the food served in the Clock Bar.
Upstairs is The Atrium, a sunroom with natural light pouring in through the ceiling and peaceful cerulean details. It is the main dining room, a place to chat with less prominent music than in the other rooms, which are intentionally loud.
CultureMap was invited to stop by to try the Weekday Unwind menu, which features six dishes that are all new on the lineup. All are between $8 and $14. Two standouts were the vegetarian arancini, three delicately crispy fried rice balls with a hint of yuzu and a Calabrian pepper sauce; and a roast leek and cabbage "galette," served in tender layers on a skewer, with a vegan brown butter walnut sauce that would pass spectacularly for the real thing at any Italian or French restaurant.
Other memorable elements were opposing textures in the apple and citrus fluke crudo, topped with puffed wild rice; a bright whipped crème fraîche with house fry bread that stays both springy and crunchy even when pulled apart; and two smoked proteins to very different effect, a barbecue seitan and a light, but flavorful trout spread.
On the classics-focused cocktail menu are eight options including some borrowed from tiki mixology: a saturn, a mai tai, and el diablo. Some are very common, like a Manhattan or negroni, while the naked and famous stands out a bit with yellow chartreuse. All are $13. Wines by the glass and bottle are also on sale for the happy hour, at 30 percent off.
Jupiter Supper Club is located at 718 Congress Ave. #100. Walk-ins are welcome, or guests can reserve via OpenTable. The Weekend Unwind has been up and running for about a month; the Late Night Reverse is still to come. A list of upcoming live music is available on Jupiter Supper Club's online calendar.