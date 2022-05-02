Austinites gather to toast, taste, and crown top culinary talent at the Tastemakers

On April 28, more than 800 Austinites gathered with CultureMap for a night of celebrations, cocktails, and delicious food at our 2022 Tastemaker Awards, hosted at Fair Market.

During an exclusive VIP hour, guests toasted the nominees and our nonprofit beneficiary, the Central Texas Food Bank, while sipping specialty drinks from Maestro Dobel Tequila and Stranahan’s Rocky Mountain Single Malt Whiskey.

When the doors officially opened, Austin foodies flooded the market, eager to sample morsels prepared by this year's participating nominees and representing the city's top culinary talent. The long list of booths was understandably overwhelming, including the famous pork meatballs from Uncle Nicky’s, mango chile ceviche from Trudy’s Del Mar, and Sour Duck’s aptly named “Mommy Packed Ya A Big Ol’ Sando Today!” — a meat-lover’s dream that necessitated a stop at the Topo Chico stand for a sip of Texas’ favorite bubbly palate cleanser.

Some smart guests opted for dessert first, scooping up sweet bites and handmade chocolates from Intero and pastries from Paper Route Bakery.

Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League reprised his role as emcee for the evening and revealed all the deserving Tastemaker winners — see them all here.

Those hand to accept their awards included Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria, Austin’s Chef of the Year; Luis Robledo of Cuantos Tacos, Restaurant of the Year; Cory Starr of Tiki-Tatsu-Ya, honored for both Bar of the Year and Bartender of the Year; the team from Wax Myrtle’s, crowned Austin's Best New Restaurant; the Meanwhile Brewery crew, named the city's Brewery of the Year.

The Tastemaker Awards once again proved to be a celebratory evening filled with unforgettable bites from the city’s favorite eateries — we’re already looking forward to celebrating with you at next year's party.