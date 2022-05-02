Austin Tastemaker Awards 2022
Home » Society
A Delicious Celebration

Austinites gather to toast, taste, and crown top culinary talent at the Tastemakers

Austinites toast, taste, and crown top culinary talent at Tastemakers

By
ATX Tastemakers
Three Tastemakers winners, Matthew Bolick (Better Half Coffee & Cocktails), Luis Robledo (Cuantos Tacos), and Edgar Rico (Nixta Taqueria). Photo by Alison Narro
ATX Tastemakers
Fair Market was the perfect venue for 800-plus eager Austin foodies. Photo by Alison Narro
ATX Tastemakers
Delicious bites abounded, like these pickled shrimp lettuce cups from Loro. Photo by Alison Narro
ATX Tastemakers
Topo Chico was always at the ready with bubbly refreshments. Photo by Alison Naro
ATX Tastemakers
Handmade artisan chocolates from Intero were a highlight. Photo by Alison Narro
ATX Tastemakers
Intero's focaccia, ricotta, honey, and thyme bites were another hit. Photo by Alison Narro
ATX Tastemakers
Guests enjoyed taking selfies at the #cmtastemakers photobooth. Photo by Alison Narro
ATX Tastemakers
The Central Texas Food Bank was the evening's beneficiary. Photo by Alison Narro
ATX Tastemakers
Beer from across Texas was in abundance. Photo by Alison Narro
ATX Tastemakers
Guests sampled bites and sipped specialty cocktails. Photo by Alison Narro
ATX Tastemakers
VIP guests enjoyed a private lounge and early access. Photo by Alison Narro
ATX Tastemakers
The team behind Better Half Coffee & Cocktails celebrated their win as Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year. Photo by Alison Narro
ATX Tastemakers
Trudy's Del Mar served delicious mango chili ceviche. Photo by Alison Narro
ATX Tastemakers
Festivities spilled outside onto the Fair Market lawn. Photo by Alison Narro
ATX Tastemakers
Sour Duck's aptly named "Mommy Packed Ya A Big Ol’ Sando Today!” Photo by Alison Narro
ATX Tastemakers
Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League reprised his role as the perfect host. Photo by Alison Narro
ATX Tastemakers
Bartender of the Year winner Corry Star (Tiki Tatsu-Ya). Photo by Alison Narro
ATX Tastemakers
Our 2022 CultureMap Tastemaker winners gathered at the end of the evening. Photo by Alison Narro
ATX Tastemakers
ATX Tastemakers
ATX Tastemakers
ATX Tastemakers
ATX Tastemakers
ATX Tastemakers
ATX Tastemakers
ATX Tastemakers
ATX Tastemakers
ATX Tastemakers
ATX Tastemakers
ATX Tastemakers
ATX Tastemakers
ATX Tastemakers
ATX Tastemakers
ATX Tastemakers
ATX Tastemakers
ATX Tastemakers

On April 28, more than 800 Austinites gathered with CultureMap for a night of celebrations, cocktails, and delicious food at our 2022 Tastemaker Awards, hosted at Fair Market.

During an exclusive VIP hour, guests toasted the nominees and our nonprofit beneficiary, the Central Texas Food Bank, while sipping specialty drinks from Maestro Dobel Tequila and Stranahan’s Rocky Mountain Single Malt Whiskey.

When the doors officially opened, Austin foodies flooded the market, eager to sample morsels prepared by this year's participating nominees and representing the city's top culinary talent. The long list of booths was understandably overwhelming, including the famous pork meatballs from Uncle Nicky’s, mango chile ceviche from Trudy’s Del Mar, and Sour Duck’s aptly named “Mommy Packed Ya A Big Ol’ Sando Today!” — a meat-lover’s dream that necessitated a stop at the Topo Chico stand for a sip of Texas’ favorite bubbly palate cleanser.

Some smart guests opted for dessert first, scooping up sweet bites and handmade chocolates from Intero and pastries from Paper Route Bakery.

Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League reprised his role as emcee for the evening and revealed all the deserving Tastemaker winners — see them all here.

Those hand to accept their awards included Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria, Austin’s Chef of the Year; Luis Robledo of Cuantos Tacos, Restaurant of the Year; Cory Starr of Tiki-Tatsu-Ya, honored for both Bar of the Year and Bartender of the Year; the team from Wax Myrtle’s, crowned Austin's Best New Restaurant; the Meanwhile Brewery crew, named the city's Brewery of the Year.

The Tastemaker Awards once again proved to be a celebratory evening filled with unforgettable bites from the city’s favorite eateries — we’re already looking forward to celebrating with you at next year's party. 

Read These Next
Tacos, Cuantos Tacos
Austin's best restaurant and chef revealed at 2022 Tastemaker Awards
Hotel Granduca Austin
Luxe Austin hotels earn nods from prestigious Forbes Travel Guide
Edgar Rico
8 top Austin chefs cooking with passion and feeding the city's soul