Austin airport lands return of nonstop service to bustling European hub

It’s time to raise a stein and say, “Prost!” Lufthansa is resuming nonstop flights between Austin and Frankfurt, Germany.

On Monday, January 31, the Germany-based airline announced that after a two-year pandemic pause, Lufthansa will once again shuttle travelers between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Frankfurt Airport beginning April 8.

With the recommencing of that nonstop service, Lufthansa will bring its total number of flights between Frankfurt and the Lone Star State — which it deems “one of the most important markets in the United States” — to three, with service already existing between Frankfurt and Houston and Dallas.

“Austin is our third gateway in Texas, offering not only a connection between two culture-rich cities, but also an important link for the region’s ever-expanding technology ecosystem and the global technology hubs which Lufthansa serves,” says Don Bunkenburg, senior director of sales for the U.S. Central, West, and Central America, for Lufthansa Group.

“Central Texas residents can now access Lufthansa’s vast network of destinations in Europe and beyond via Frankfurt,” he continues. “The resumed service also supports the growing interest in Austin for both commerce and leisure, directly benefiting the local economy and spurring further business development on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The Lufthansa service between Austin and Frankfurt began in 2019, but barely got off the ground before the pandemic put that service on temporary delay because of COVID-19 concerns — for about two full years.

Flights between Austin and Frankfurt will run three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, departing from ABIA at 4 pm and arriving in Germany the following day at 9:10 am. The flight service from Frankfurt will depart at 10:05 am and land in Austin at 2:15 pm.

Lufthansa’s Austin service will fly with the Airbus A330-300 in a three-class cabin configuration that offers 42 business class, 28 premium economy, and 185 economy class seats, accommodating as many as 255 passengers for the transatlantic flight.

“After a two-year absence, AUS is incredibly happy to welcome back nonstop service to Frankfurt and our incredible partners at Lufthansa,” says Jacqueline Yaft, CEO for Austin-Bergstrom. “The return of this route gives Austin customers a convenient way to travel not only to Germany, but to a variety of destinations across Europe, Asia, and beyond.”