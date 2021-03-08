Working outside the traditional office setting may be here to stay, but working remotely doesn't always have to mean working from home. Why not work from somewhere that inspires you and take a working vacation in Fredericksburg?

Located just over an hour from Austin or San Antonio and just four hours from Dallas-Fort Worth or Houston, Fredericksburg provides the ideal escape for a change of scenery, midweek getaway, or an extended stay to complete a work project.

Here are the top five reasons why you should head to the Texas Hill Country for a workcation:

1. Be inspired by the area's unique lodging options

There are plenty of hotels and motels in the area with set-ups that include office desks and chairs or onsite conference room space. In addition, Fredericksburg has nearly 1,500 bed-and-breakfasts, many of which feature dedicated workspaces and Wi-Fi.

And if you want to get out to the great outdoors, many accommodations include outdoor spaces like porches and patios — perfect for a natural mid-afternoon boost.

2. Experience award-winning restaurants and wine

Discover the flavors of Fredericksburg by grabbing lunch at some of the best restaurants the Texas Hill Country has to offer. The area includes spots for quick bites, fine dining, and casual eateries.

Enjoy a romantic dinner with sushi or steak or a more casual atmosphere with burgers, or try some of the area's acclaimed authentic German cuisine. Fredericksburg also has several restaurants with kid-friendly menus and dishes. After hours, participate in happy hour by grabbing drinks at a local winery, brewery, or bar — many spots also include nightly live music. Because of the pandemic, most restaurants are offering delivery, to-go orders, and patio dining.

3. Texas Hill Country views are the perfect cure for cubicle fatigue

It's no wonder people flock to the Texas Hill Country. The rolling hills, colorful wildflowers, and winding country roads are enough to make anyone want to commune with nature. If the outdoors is your cup of tea, you'll find it hard to fit all this is in on one trip.

For the binocular-toting crowd, the Fredericksburg area has everything from bats (and millions of them) to 300 species of birds. For the gotta-get-up-and-move types, it's also popular for hiking or rock climbing Enchanted Rock, and for bicycling and horseback riding.

4. Learn from the history that's around every corner

Fredericksburg's history dates back to the town's founding in 1846, when the first German settlers arrived in the Texas Hill Country. Throughout its long history (Fredericksburg celebrates it 175th birthday in 2021), the area has been home to several figures that have shaped the history of the world. Because of this, Fredericksburg is often named one of the top places to visit in the United States for history lovers.

The Pioneer Museum tells the story of those first German immigrants, while the Lyndon B. Johnson State and National Historical Parks tell the story of the president's larger than life personality and legacy.

Native son Chester W. Nimitz catapulted Fredericksburg on to the national map by commanding the United States Pacific Fleet in World War II — the National Museum of the Pacific War is in town because of his contributions.

5. Scout the activities that are can’t miss for your next trip to the area.

Once the workday is done, stroll through Fredericksburg's award-winning shops and art galleries or spend time relaxing at a spa. Celebrate the upcoming weekend by heading to a tasting at one of the area's 50 wineries and vineyards.

Can't work from Fredericksburg? The highlight of 2021 will be celebrating the city's 175th anniversary and the area's rich German culture in a year-long celebration.

Click here for the latest on COVID-19 guidelines in Fredericksburg. Plan ahead, please bring your mask (or buy a new one at a local boutique), and continue to practice social distancing while you visit.