Here comes spring, and with it spring break, wildflowers, and plenty of outdoor adventures. Fredericksburg has so many nature activities, you'll find it a challenge to fit them all into one trip.

The area has everything from bats (and millions of them) to 300 species of birds, plus hiking or rock climbing at Enchanted Rock, bicycling, and horseback riding.

Fredericksburg is also an International Dark Sky Community, meaning that the area's night skies produce an amazing stargazing experience.

Wildflowers — a springtime tradition

From bluebonnets to Indian Paintbrushes, you'll find a rainbow of color throughout the Texas Hill Country. According to wildflower experts, blooms should appear this year from early April through mid-May.

You can also walk the wildflower paths at Wildseed Farms or meander through the nature trails at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park.

The big finale

Fredericksburg will close out its 175th anniversary with a grand finale celebration slated for May 5-8, 2022. Enjoy everything from fireworks and parades to Penateka Comanche exhibition dancers and a beard contest.

Discover some of the town's history by taking a self-guided walking tour through the Historic District. More than 700 historically significant structures are located there, and this experience has been hailed as one of the South's best walking tours by Southern Living.

Midweek perks

If you are able to plan your Texas Hill Country adventure for Sunday through Thursday, you will find perks like better lodging rates and less crowded attractions when visiting town.

Expect a more personalized experience at the area's many award-winning wineries, as well, along with gorgeous views.

Start any adventure to Fredericksburg with a stop at the town's Visitor Center, which offers knowledgeable staff to answer your questions, plus free maps and brochures, public restrooms, and ample free parking.

Central location

Fredericksburg is very near the geographic center of the Texas Hill Country, making it a great location to base any getaway to the scenic region. It is also an easy drive from just about anywhere in the state: about an hour from Austin and San Antonio and just over four hours from Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.

Don't forget Fredericksburg's other features

Drop into the 150 unique shops and boutiques to find something for everyone, from fashion to homewares to tasty treats.

The restaurants of Fredericksburg offer diverse culinary adventures, from authentic German to Texas barbecue to casual patio dining. Live music is featured throughout the town with nightly performances at restaurants, bars, and wineries, and of course Luckenbach Texas.

Lodging options range from peaceful country cabins to newly built luxury homes. In addition to many unique vacation rentals, Fredericksburg also offers 23 hotels and motels with over 1,100 rooms, as well as 12 RV parks and camping sites.

To find the most up-to-date information on Fredericksburg shops, restaurants, wineries, and attractions, head to VisitFredericksburgTX.com.