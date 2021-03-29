Sure, you know about Galveston's 32 miles of sun-soaked shores, but how about its amazing history, outstanding outdoor activities, and mouth-watering fresh seafood?

There are dozens of reasons to do some "coastal distancing" in Galveston this year, but here are 10 to get you started:

1. A storied past

Pirates have placed their flags on its shores. Waves of refugees from Germany, Italy, and Greece made their way to the island. Wealthy merchants set up shop and planted deep roots.

For more than 200 years, Galveston Island's varied inhabitants have shaped this fascinating barrier island, and the Galveston Historical Foundation has made it its mission to protect and preserve the island's many treasures. Though most structures were destroyed as a result of The Great Storm of 1900, the community's leaders over the years have done an outstanding job of conserving the structures that still stand.

Since Galveston was second to Ellis Island as an immigration port, its architecture pulls influence from multiple countries because of the residents who wanted something to remind them of home. Tour the Downtown Historic District, East End, and Silk Stocking Historic Districts to experience the incredible architecture firsthand.

2. Shop local

An array of vintage boutique stores and unique local shops makes shopping in Galveston — for yourself or others — just as exciting as playing on the 32 miles of beaches over the summer. Stroll down The Strand, browse along Postoffice Street, or get outdoorsy on the Seawall, using this ultimate shopping directory as your guide.

3. Seafood satisfaction

Embark on a boat-to-table day in Galveston — no boat or fishing pole required! Visit a local seafood market and cook a fresh meal at home or dine at one of Galveston's many seafood restaurants.

4. Work from paradise

If you can work anywhere, why not work at the beach? And this doesn't just apply to the adults — sign into Zoom school and then head out for some experiential education once class ends. Many families have decided to carve out time and hit the road to be together and experience the world around them, choosing "road schooling" over homeschooling.

5. Shore thing

Galveston's entire southern coastline offers you and your family ample space to spread out and enjoy a little fun in the sun. From East Beach and Stewart Beach to the 10-plus miles of Seawall beachfront plus the miles of beachfront vacation rentals on the west end, there's a sandy spot waiting just for you.

6. Al fresco fever

If you're craving a delicious meal overlooking the beach, several island restaurants are ready to serve you and your family in an open-air setting. Here are 20 tasty suggestions to get you started.

7. Tour on your terms

Unlock Galveston's past at your own pace. Explore the island's nooks and crannies on foot, in a car, or even by bike or golf cart. Take in a self-guided tour of the area's most haunted locales, visit the Turtles About Town, or carve out time to explore the whimsical tree sculptures.

8. Year-round fresh air

The tropical environment of Galveston encourages you to enjoy the magnificent outdoors all year long. This gives you more time to enjoy the stunning beaches, golf, fishing, birdwatching, sailing, kayaking, cycling, and so much more. From Segway tours to dolphin-spotting excursions, stand-up paddleboarding to duck tours, there's something for everyone.

9. Watch history come to life

Galveston is one of the most well-known historic towns on the Gulf Coast, due largely to the strength, ingenuity, and progress of Galvestonians in the aftermath of The Great 1900 Storm. Explore all this and more at the island's numerous museums.

10. Animals abound

Moody Gardens' 242-acre property is home to numerous family and educational attractions, including three glass pyramids that house an aquarium, a discovery museum, and a living rainforest with free-roaming sloths, birds, and monkeys. You can also go wild at the zipline and ropes course, the Colonel paddlewheel boat, a VR experience, an audience recognition theater, and 3-D and 4-D theaters.

Save up to 40 percent on island attractions

If you haven't been to Galveston lately, now is the perfect time to experience some of the island's unique attractions at a price you can't refuse. With the Galveston Island Pass, you can select four or more participating attractions and save 40 percent off retail price. Passes are valid for 30 days after purchase.