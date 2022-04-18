Summer travel is officially upon us, and while there are plenty of options to consider, the Texas Hill Country definitely needs to be on the top of your list. Here's why: The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is gearing up for summer and ready to welcome you back to travel with big summer savings.

Book your next vacation by May 18 for travel May 1 through August 31 and you'll save 10 percent on four-night stays and 15 percent on reservations of five nights or more.

Here's what's waiting for you at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa:

Stay a while

You'll find respite in the upscale accommodations, which includes 1,002 guest rooms with expansive floorplans, plush furnishings, and breathtaking views of the Texas Hill Country. The property itself is nestled amid 600 acres of oak-covered hills, a luxury haven in a stunning landscape.

Relax and rejuvenate

Find your balance at the luxurious Lantana Spa, which offers indulgent spa services and treatments as well as a private spa pool and hot tub. With 28 luxurious treatment rooms, guests can indulge in a full menu of personalized treatments using the highest-quality products and latest in spa technology.

Time for play

Enjoy Hill Country views while playing at TPC San Antonio, the resort's private, two 18-hole PGA TOUR golf courses. The 23-acre practice facility provides ample space to hone your skills, along with access to world-class golf instruction by the club's team of skilled PGA professionals.

Following a game of golf, thrill the family with the nine-acre water park that comes complete with water slides, a 1,100-foot-long lazy river, multiple activity pools, and a sandy beach play area.

Order up

After a full day of sightseeing or relaxing by the pool, guests can savor delectable fare at the resort's many award-winning restaurants. Culinary adventures await at 18 Oaks Steakhouse, offering a true taste of Texas, and at Cibolo Moon, offering cultural dishes of the region.

To plan your summer getaway to the Texas Hill Country with this incredible offer, visit here.

---

