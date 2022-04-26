Luxury Austin resort splashes onto list of best spas in the U.S.

Lake Austin Spa Resort accumulates accolades like Beyoncé accumulates Grammy awards.

Last year alone, the resort earned recognition from the likes of Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and U.S. News & World Report. The latest accolade for Lake Austin Spa Resort: The Discoverer travel blog has anointed it one of the six best spas in the U.S.

The resort “serves as a tranquil escape” from the hustle and bustle of Austin, according to the blog.

“Situated along the shores of Lake Austin in [the] Hill Country, the stunning rolling hills and lush greenery of this upscale resort encourage guests to spend most of their time outside,” The Discoverer says. “Celebrate its waterfront location by paddle boarding on the placid waters of the lake or by participating in an invigorating yoga session along its picturesque shores.”

For an even more physical experience, The Discoverer recommends taking barre or kickboxing classes.

After all that activity, it might be time for a trip to LakeHouse Spa. The blog suggests splurging on the “indulgent” Gifts Of Our Garden treatment, which includes 100 minutes of full-body exfoliation, massage, and a body wrap using herbs from the resort’s private garden.