When that sweet summer feeling hits, there’s nothing like a mini-getaway to Fredericksburg. There’s a reason this gem of a place has been called Texas’ top small town — and it’s not only because of its impressive wine scene.

Here are four ways to enjoy longer, sunnier days in this summer-perfect destination.

1. Embrace the great outdoors (with wine, of course)

Forgive the obvious, but it must be said: Fredericksburg can fill your glass with award-winning vino, from Cabs to Pinots and everything in between. You’re in the heart of Texas Wine Country here, with more than 50 wineries, vineyards, and tasting rooms close at hand, all boasting amazing views.

But let it be known that the area’s native mustang grapes aren’t the only fruit in town. Summer is prime peach season. From mid-May through mid-August, hit up farmers markets, orchards, and dozens of roadside stands filled with bushels of plump peaches. You’ll also find homemade peach jams, jellies, cobblers, ice cream, and more that embrace this peachy perfection.

Don’t sleep on Fredericksburg’s magical nights outside, either. Close by is some of the best stargazing around with two International Dark Sky Parks: Enchanted Rock State Natural Area and Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park.

2. Love the indoors, too

With more than 1,500 places to stay, from charming B&Bs to rustic-luxe lodges and dream-house settings, you may be tempted to post up for awhile at your home away from home.

Soak up rays and put in some pool time at these vacation rentals. Or unplug from it all and catch the best kind of cabin fever with rustic-elegant cabins along with historic ranch-style properties that feature modern amenities. For walkable, downtown lodging with easy accessibility to shops and restaurants, check in at a boutique hotel or inn.

3. Indulge in some retail therapy

Shopping is a big draw for Fredericksburg, and rightfully so. Main Street is the main attraction here, with more than 150 browsable shops and boutiques along with cafes, restaurants, and more. Plus, you’ll find a lot of indie goodies, as no franchises or chains are allowed in the National Historic District that runs along this main drag.

The Warehouse District is also a must for its unique home goods stores with decor, antiques, and gifts. But no shopping day would be complete without art — named among the top Western art towns, Fredericksburg has more than a dozen galleries where you can find your next piece (or three).

Herein lies the benefit of the road-trip getaway: With no bags to check or 50-pound weight limits to cramp your style, you can come home with it all.

4. Do it for the perks

Because it’s summer, maybe you take your weekend getaway during the week.

You’ll get a midweek boost across every category in town, with better rates on that home away from home along with a more relaxed pace for shopping and better availability for parks, museums, restaurants, and wineries.

Start planning your any-day-of-the-week escape by heading over to VisitFredericksburgTX.com.