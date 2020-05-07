Texas-based Greyhound drives forward with mandatory masks on all buses

Bus riders must now wear masks, thanks to a new policy from Dallas-based Greyhound Lines Inc.

Beginning May 13, Greyhound will require customers to wear a face covering while on their buses, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

The only exceptions will be children under the age of two, and those who are medically unable to wear a mask, who will not be required to do so.

While some cities and states require passengers to wear face coverings when in public, Greyhound is extending this requirement throughout its nationwide network. Greyhound is the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America.

Greyhound Lines CEO Dave Leach says in a statement that the new policy joins a list of efforts the company has undertaken.

"Our safety-first commitment goes beyond transporting customers," Leach says. "We care about the health and well-being of all our passengers and employees which is evident in the safety precautions we have taken since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. As we continue to provide vital transportation nationwide, it is important that we continue to make temporary, yet necessary, changes to our policies in order to create a safe environment for all our customers and team members."

Cloth face coverings made from common materials can be used as a public health measure in place of face masks. Customers who do not have a face covering, or whose covering is damaged, can ask their driver or a Greyhound terminal employee for a disposable mask.

Greyhound is already requiring all drivers and customer-facing employees to wear face masks during their shifts.

The company is also doing frequent routine cleanings of locations and thorough sanitization of its buses after every trip.

In addition, they've introducing ozonation, an advanced sanitation process developed to destroy harmful bacteria that has been proven to kill viruses, including the novel coronavirus.

More information about Greyhound's policies are on greyhound.com/peaceofmind. For fare and schedule information, or to purchase tickets, call 1-800-231-2222, visit Greyhound.com or use Greyhound's mobile app.