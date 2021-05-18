Austin adds 2 new nonstop flights to Mexico for under $100 each way

KVUE — Starting in June, Viva Aerobus will add nonstop flights from Austin to Monterrey and Mexico City. According to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, the new flights are in direct response to customer demand.

Starting on June 19, Viva Aerobus, which calls itself "Mexico's ultra-low-cost airline," will begin two weekly nonstops from Austin to Monterrey on Wednesdays and Saturdays. This will be a year-round route, and one-way fares are as low as $99, including taxes.

On June 20, Viva Aerobus will launch its Austin to Mexico City route with two weekly nonstop flights on Tuesdays and Sundays. The seasonal route will run from June 20 to October 25, and tickets are now on sale starting at $89 one-way, including taxes.

Tickets can be purchased on the Viva Aerobus website.

According to the Austin airport's website, Aeromexico is the only other airline that has nonstop flights from Austin to Mexico City, but its service is suspended until July 1. There are not any airlines listed on the airport's website that fly directly from Austin to Monterrey.

“It is wonderful to be able to welcome our partners from Viva Aerobus to Austin, bringing increased travel options to Mexico City and a fantastic new route to Monterrey,” Jacqueline Yaft, chief executive officer for ABIA, said in a press release Monday, May 17.

---

