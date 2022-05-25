Sick of the hustle and bustle of modern city life? Then the “Cowboy Capital of the World” is calling your name.

Put a weekend trip to Bandera, Texas, on your calendar. There’s plenty of authentic Texas fun to be found in this little town, located just an hour northeast of San Antonio.

Saddle up

Rodeo has been the heart of this little Texas town for nearly a century, and Bandera’s biggest rodeo of the year is just a few days away: the Memorial Day Weekend Stampede Pro Rodeo.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, cowboys and cowgirls will be showing off their finest skills at the Mansfield Park Arena. All seven pro rodeo events — bareback riding, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, and bull riding — will be shown all three nights.

Gates to the arena open at 6 pm and the Grand Entry starts right at 8 pm, with tickets available at the gate or online.

Ready to two-step? Grab a partner, because 11th Street Cowboy Bar will be providing the dance on Friday and Saturday nights at Mansfield Park.

The weekend will be jam-packed with rodeo fun, so make sure to wander Main Street during the day.

For Memorial Day, horseback riders will parade down Main Street in honor of those lost in service on Saturday at 11 am.

Courthouse Square in downtown Bandera will be packed with vendors all weekend for the Memorial Day Arts and Crafts show. While you’re there, be sure to check out the bronze monument on the courthouse lawn that honors the many past National Rodeo Champions from Bandera.

The Bandera Cattle Company will be performing a special three-show edition of their weekly gunfights on Saturday at 11 am, 12 pm, and 1 pm

If you can’t swing the trip this weekend, Bandera’s rodeo season will be proudly roaring all summer long.

Rodeos at Mansfield Park will continue on Friday nights through August 5, and barrel racing and mini bull riding events will be held monthly on Saturdays through October.

Make it a weekend

Once the staging area for the Great Western Cattle Trail, Bandera’s authentic cowboy roots are still going strong.

For the true cowboy experience, stay at one of Bandera’s iconic dude ranches. Definitely plan for a long drive or bike ride along Highway 16 and take in the Texas Hill Country’s unique and unforgettable vistas.

Cool off by the Medina or Sabinal rivers or boat, fish, or picnic at Medina Lake. And at night, two-step or waltz the night away at a local honky-tonk with live music.

Check out all that Bandera has to offer, and start planning your getaway, here.