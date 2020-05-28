Austin's biggest hotel mounts reopening details for guest rooms and rooftop pool

The Fairmont Austin — the city's largest hotel — is swinging open its opulent doors soon. In a release, the property announced it is reopening to both guests and visitors beginning June 1.

Like most hotels, the Fairmont shuttered in mid-March in response to the city's shutdown. The downtown skyscraper didn't stay entirely dark, though, repeatedly lighting up its 37-story facade with hopeful messages during its closure.

In a release, Fairmont's owner, Accor, detailed its COVID-19 cleaning procedures, operations that the company says were vetted "by a team of expert advisors" and will be implemented at all properties in North and Central America. Each guest and employee must also undergo a temperature check upon entering the Fairmont. Those who register temps of 99.6 degrees or higher will be subjected to secondary screening process.

“Fairmont Austin’s top priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our guests, colleagues and the local community. Caring for them and creating special moments is at the heart of who we are and what we do,” said Nenad Praporski, general manager of Fairmont Austin, in a release.

“Today, we are laser-focused on keeping our guests and employees safe by preventing the spread of COVID-19 and partnering with top experts to implement new standards of safety and enhanced operational protocols and procedures, which are among the most stringent in the hospitality industry."

Along with welcoming back overnight guests, the 1,048-room Fairmont is also opening its rooftop pool and fitness center, as well as Fulton, an onsite bar and grill, and Good Things, the hotel's coffeeshop. In-room dining will also be available and provided via contactless delivery.

Reservations for Fairmont Austin are now open for stays beginning June 1. The company also announced that due to the current pandemic, it is allowing for cancellations within 24 hours through the summer.

"We are coming back Texas Strong," Praporski said, "and ready to welcome our guests to their home away from home.”

As for the hotel's other Texas property, reopening details for the Fairmont Dallas have not been revealed.