State Fair of Texas returns with almost back-to-normal event for 2021

In one surefire way to tell that life is getting back to a semblance of normal amid the pandemic, the State Fair of Texas will return in 2021 with its usual 24-day run in Dallas, from September 24-October 17.

This will include the annual Big Tex Choice Awards celebrating fried foods, plus outdoor concerts, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs, creative arts contests, and an exhibition of cars and trucks at the Texas Auto Show, with details still to come.

The event is back after a one-year hiatus, inflicted due to COVID-19. A release cautions that this year may look different, since the fair may observe safety measures recommended by the CDC and other agencies.

Season passes are now on sale at BigTex.com/Tickets, while individual tickets will go on sale on September 9. Prices have gone up across the board, with season passes starting at $50 each (up from $45), and daily tickets ranging from $18-$25, up from the $14-$18 range of 2019.

Fair organizers clung through much of 2020 in the hopes of still holding the annual event despite the pandemic before they finally pulled the plug in July.

Attempts to keep the spirit alive included a drive-thru offering corny dogs and a Big Tex photo-op, but attendees found it to be expensive and poorly organized, requiring waits of up to five hours in their cars, with some even running out of gas.

Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president, says in a release that the theme for 2021 will be "Howdy, Folks!" — summoning the catch phrase of the fair's Big Tex mascot.

"None of us could have predicted all that the COVID-19 pandemic would bring with it, but we feel so grateful to carry on the state fair's 135-year history and welcome everyone back with a warm 'Howdy, Folks!' this year," Glieber says.

State Fair organizers have also released the lineup of musicians who will perform free concerts throughout the three-week run. Headliners will include Clay Walker, Black Pumas, Jack Ingram, and Sugar Ray. Below is the full list of dates and performers.