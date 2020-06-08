Low-cost airline ramps back up nonstop flights out of Austin airport

With COVID-19 shutdowns starting to be lifted, Florida-based discount carrier Spirit Airlines is restarting the engines on nonstop routes out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, beginning with Fort Lauderdale.

The airline had shut down flights due to the pandemic, although they were still doing some flights out of AUS. But a spokesman says that the demand just was not there.

"May was our low point across our network," the spokesman says. "All airlines needed to significantly shrink capacity by about 90 percent."

While the average scheduled Spirit flights per day at AUS from May through June were less than one a day, by July, there will be 10 per day.

The airline is starting to "stair step" flight resumptions in June and July. By the end of July, they'll be connecting AUS with 10 cities.

Flights added in June include Fort Lauderdale (FLL) which will resume on June 26.

Flights resuming in July include:

Atlanta (ATL)

Baltimore/Washington (BWI)

Denver (DEN)

Detroit (DTW)

Newark (EWR)

Las Vegas (LAS)

Los Angeles (LAX)

New Orleans (MSY)

Chicago (ORD)

While this is a restart, there's still a long way to go. These flights put the airline at approximately 25 percent of what their capacity was pre-COVID-19.

The airline requires face coverings for passengers and employees, and has a complete list of precautions on its website.