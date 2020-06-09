New luxury RV resort brings 'Hill Country retro vibe' into unlikely Texas city

The advent of summer means Americans are geared up to travel — especially after enduring months of COVID-19 lockdown. But as reports show, travelers want a safe, socially distanced escape; the specter of jam-packed plans or cruise ships is less appealing in a coronavirus world.

Perfect timing, then, for Texas businessmen and longtime friends Eric Houston and Jay Fields to launch an RV resort in Houston — but with a twist. Their new RV park, Eric & Jay’s RV Resort, is a stylish, amenity-laden destination offering a “charming Texas Hill Country vibe in the heart of Houston,” according to the duo.

The 10-acre, tree-lined site — located near the city's Medical Center and Museum District at 2935 Lockcrest St. — boasts 114 landscaped slips from 30-foot back in spots to luxury pull throughs. The fully fenced property is anchored by a clubhouse and a pool terrace with jacuzzi, plus an adjacent gazebo grilling and dining area overlooking a central green space with a pond stocked for fishing.

Some 114 landscaped slips, ranging from 30-foot back in and 40-foot extended length to luxury pull through options, surround the pond and site. Each slip is outfitted with a picnic table and full hookups offering water, sewer, and pedestals with 50-, 30- and 20-amp power, plus a data fiber connection. Rates start at $56 per night; long-term pricing is also available.

Other amenities include complimentary programming, Wi-Fi, pool, jacuzzi, stocked lake, gazebo grilling and outdoor dining area, plus an upscale clubhouse with game room, sundries, spa-like shower rooms, fitness facility, even and laundry. Convenience offerings within walking distance include a gas station, market, liquor store, and barbershop.

Fields and Houston tapped acclaimed Texas-based designer Renea Abbott to infuse an eclectic touch throughout the property’s built-from-the-ground-up clubhouse, according to a press release.

“To capture a modern Texas Hill Country retro vibe, we utilized a warm and welcoming color palette along with playful, unexpected design elements,” Abbott noted in a statement. The look is modern farmhouse style, fashioned by Scott Palermo of s+P Architecture.

The RV park is just another diversified interest in Fields’ portfolio; his investments include real estate, hospitality, and even film projects. “Our goal for this endeavor has been two-fold: creating a passion project that would tap into our shared interests while filling a niche in an underserved market,” he said, in a statement.

“With our flagship RV resort, we not only hope to create a distinctive and memorable experience for short and long-term visitors, including Texas Medical Center staff, patients and their families, but also add to the appeal of Houston as a drive through destination for discerning RV travelers.”