Situated just south of Houston, Pearland is both a destination all its own and the ultimate starting point for exploring the Texas Gulf Coast.

To kickstart your list of things to do while in town, here are seven ways you can see — and taste — the best of what the city has to offer.

Visit a temple

With its towers covered in carved statues, the Sri Meenakshi Hindu Temple is not only an architectural and cultural wonder, it’s a local icon.

The temple is the only one outside of India dedicated to the goddess Meenakshi, the wife of Shiva. With shrines and figures of animals, deities, and gods, it's an immersive experience where you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to the other side of the world.

Go birding

Located in the heart of a major migratory path, Pearland is for the birds — literally! Its variety of habitats, from wetlands to riparian forests, provide a safe haven for a rare mix of avians, including roseate spoonbills, great blue herons, colorful songbirds, and more.

Head to the John Hargrove Environmental Complex or the Shadow Creek Ranch Nature Trail for the best birding scenes, each of which has their own trails to explore.

Taste true Texas craft beer

Take your pick from the selection of seasonal and flagship brews like the fruity All Y’all Texas golden ale, the bold Defying Gravity double IPA, or the Swim Shady hard seltzer at Bakfish Brewing Company, Pearland’s first craft brewery.

There are even more brews to enjoy at Vallensons’ Brewing Company, purveyors of such inventive beers as a tea beer with lemongrass and hibiscus, a pink cherry Berliner, and a peanut butter blonde ale.

Enjoy some of the best barbecue in Texas

Sink your teeth into some slow-cooked brisket and ribs at Killen’s Barbecue, which has been heralded as one of the top barbecue joints in Texas. The line regularly extends out the door, but the smoked goodness is worth the wait.

Follow the Pear-Scape Trail

Pearland was named for its abundance of pear trees during the community’s earliest days. Now, you'll likely see some four-foot-tall pear sculptures spread across town, each painted by a local artist.

Go on a scavenger hunt for all 20, which will also take you to places you want to go anyway, like Pearland Golf Club, Pearland Town Center, and Independence Park.

Do it for the ’gram on a mural tour

Murals are popping up all over Pearland, and they’re located at hot spots so you’ll want to not only snap a photo, but also stay for a while.

For example: Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen has tiki bar-style tropical cocktails, the best burgers around, fresh oysters, and more, and outside there’s a colorful shaka hand-sign mural.

One of the most recognized outdoor murals in Pearland spans a full exterior wall in Old Townsite, Pearland’s historic district, on a building facing Killen’s Barbecue. The colorful mural is a collage of iconic images painted within each letter of the city’s name.

The amphitheater tunnel in Pearland’s Independence Park features a large, colorful graphic that celebrates the performing and visuals arts.

Green, leggy frogs jump off the walls of the Delores Fenwick Nature Center, where you can also walk nearly two miles of nature trails and wetlands behind the building.

Get in a good dose of geocaching

Hunt for geocaches amidst beautiful scenery, hiking trails, and lush parks along with historical haunts and cultural gems. There are more than 30 geocaches on Pearland’s GeoTour, and it’s a great way to experience everything the city has to offer, too.

To learn more about Pearland’s attractions along with their vibrant culinary, shopping, and events scene, head over to Visit Pearland.