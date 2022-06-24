River Walk hotel celebrates 40th anniversary with $38 million transformation

One of San Antonio's premier hotels is celebrating four decades of River Walk hospitality with a gorgeous transformation. Hyatt Regency San Antonio recently announced the completion of a $38 million renovation, updating 602 guest rooms and 28 suites to reflect the upscale urban hotel’s prime position as a connecting feature between Alamo Plaza and the River Walk.

“We are ecstatic to celebrate the momentous milestone anniversary of 40 years in the San Antonio community with a new and vibrant chapter for our iconic River Walk hotel,” said Philip Stamm, area vice president and general manager of Hyatt Regency San Antonio, in a release.

“As our location sits directly between two of the city’s most famous attractions, we made this investment in our hotel and community to complement the revitalization of the downtown area, from the renovation of Alamo Plaza to the numerous updates that have been made to our nearby museums and attractions.”

Conducted by San Antonio-based Canco Construction, national design firm DLR Group, and Lombardi Construction, the collaborative effort broke ground in early December 2021. Canco is a local, minority-owned contractor specializing in commercial construction in South Texas.

“Born and raised here in San Antonio, I am honored to be an integral part of this historic renovation. My family and friends have enjoyed this beautiful hotel for many years,” said Frank Cannon, president and CEO of Canco Construction. “My team takes great pride in knowing that our craftsmanship and work will be enjoyed by future generations of visitors.”

Floor-to-ceiling windows, showcasing sweeping downtown views, are a highlight of the updated guest rooms. Each room features brand-new hardwood flooring, complemented by modern amber-colored accent rugs, a denim accent wall, and a wooden hearth-inspired structure that doubles as a wall mount for brand-new 75-inch flatscreen televisions.

New amenities include updated mini-refrigerators, sleek furniture, and convenient work center desks with installed lighting and built-in power access. The hotel’s indulgent suites were transformed to serve as dual purpose spaces, ideal for luxury accommodations or entertainment locations for social gatherings and small events.

“Our design creates more work and dining options for the contemporary guest,” said Christopher Berenfeld, senior designer at DLR Group. “The extra space makes working from your hotel room, and collaborating with others, easy and convenient.”

Behind the smooth, gliding barn door, bathrooms were redesigned with luxury finishes including marble stand-up showers with premium sliding glass doors and dual rainfall and handheld shower combination systems, a lighted vanity mirror, and granite sinks and countertops. Hotel corridors and elevator waiting areas have also been updated to showcase the atrium-style hotel, which oversees The Alamo and River Walk.

The renovation of the Hyatt Regency San Antonio took place in concert with the multi-year, multi-million dollar revitalization of Alamo Plaza, including the addition of a $15 million Alamo Exhibit Hall and Collections Building, set to open in fall 2022.

“Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk is a vital hotel in a key, historic intersection connecting the River Walk and the Alamo,” said Marc Anderson, President & CEO of Visit San Antonio. “The renovation of this signature hotel for leisure and business travelers showcases how San Antonio is a city on the move while remaining proud and respectful of its roots. With Hyatt Regency’s renovation visitors will be able to enjoy an improved San Antonio experience starting from the upgraded airport to the Alamo Plaza restoration and new experiences throughout the city.”

For more information on Hyatt Regency San Antonio or to make a reservation, please visit HyattRegencySanAntonio.com.