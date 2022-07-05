When it comes to Boerne (hint: it's pronounced “Bur-nee”), you won’t just find an elevated Hill Country destination with beautiful scenery and outdoor experiences.

The town is also famous for its Hill Country Mile, a Texas-sized marathon of colorful shops and boutiques, restaurants, galleries, breweries, and more, all nestled in historic downtown and steeped in local charm.

With more than 80 places to visit on the Mile, you’ll quickly see why it has been recognized as one of the “Top 25 Small Town Main Streets in America.”

Check out this short list of highlights:

Where to stay

Right in the heart of the Mile, you’ll feel immediately at home with two distinct, elevated hotel options, both of which have been beautifully renovated.

At The William, luxury comes with a side of whimsy, with each of the regal-contemporary rooms being individually named after a native place or plant.

You also have access to incredible food just downstairs at Cypress Grille, where they specialize in wood-fired steaks and house favorites like buffalo burgers, chili-spiced pork shank with black truffle, and crispy eggplant with marinated Manchego cheese.

You’ll also fall in love with The Kendall, tucked along Cibolo Creek. The boutique property includes an 1859 Greek Revival structure along with 34 uniquely decorated, rustic-elegant rooms, cottages, cabins, and suites.

Make sure to get dinner at Peggy’s on the Green, with its elevated, Southern-inspired menu.

Where to eat

In addition to Cypress and Peggy’s, the list of the Mile’s restaurants is long and has something for every taste.

For the best smashburgers, Philly cheesesteak, and hand-crafted milkshakes around, Blacksmith Grill is your place. It's housed in one of the oldest buildings in town and is fun for the whole fam — the kids will love the arcade.

It’s always Taco Thursday at Boerne Taco House, which serves up the best handhelds.

Experience Spain by way of Boerne at Botero Wine + Tapas, where traditional tapas are served with a glass of sangria and a side of live music.

Where to shop

One of the many things to love about The Mile is that it’s home to local, independent boutiques rather than big-box retailers. So you’ll find things that you won’t see anywhere else, paired with major hometown hospitality at every turn.

Definitely swing by The Corner Cartel; it’s one of the Mile’s longest-running businesses and is 7,000 square feet of goodness from makers selling clothing, jewelry, handmade bath and body products, home decor, candles, and more.

Then head to Under the Fig Tree and Ella Blue for women's fashion and Bechants Men’s for the guys. And for the culinary-minded, Texas Gourmet Pantry and Boerne Epicure Gourmet Market are chock-full of spices, snacks, mixes, and gifts.

What to drink

The Mile is home to three breweries, all within walking distance of each other and all major players on the craft brew scene.

Cibolo Creek Brewing Co. is a casual-cool spot with seriously good beer and a locally sourced, creative pub menu.

Tusculum Brewing Company also has a way with their made-in-house beer and food, with pub pairings like Pilsner and pulled pork sandwiches.

Free Roam Brewing Co.’s mission is to strengthen the community through the love of craft beer — and, with one sip, you’ll easily see how they are doing just that.

Between the three breweries, you’ll probably find live entertainment, music, and fun special events at any given time, making a full weekend of brew-hopping time well spent.

For a cocktail vibe, the 1920s industrial-themed Richter Tavern slings handmade concoctions that are created and served from behind the second-oldest bar in Texas; it was saved from a turn-of-the-century fire and has been used in Boerne for more than a century.

What to do

Learn how to shake up your own drinks at Assemble Cocktail Workshop, where they will school you on such things as brunch essentials, tequila drinks, and Tiki Texas bevvies.

Or get your creative juices flowing another way over at Makers Place, where you can take a paint-and-sip class, fire up some painted pottery, or get creative on your own pre-sketched canvas.

And just steps off the Mile, you can hop on the meticulously maintained Cibolo Creek Trail to walk, jog, bike, or fish while taking in the serene views and the historic properties and pocket parks along the way.

Run toward the Hill Country Mile and learn more at Visit Boerne.