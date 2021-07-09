Texas cruises to No. 2 spot on list of best states for summer road trips

With nearly 680,000 miles of roads, Texas outranks every other state for the amount of vehicle routes. It should come as little surprise, then, that Texas also ranks among the best states for summer road trips.

A new list from personal finance website WalletHub hails Texas as the No. 2 state for summer road trips. New York (New York?!) lands in the top position.

WalletHub crunched 33 different datapoints about all 50 states to come up with its ranking, designed to “find the most fun, scenic, and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations.” Ranking factors included number of attractions, road conditions, and travel costs.

With a first-place showing being the best, here’s how Texas stacked up:

No. 3 for average gas prices.

No. 4 for lowest price of a three-star hotel room.

No. 5 for number of attractions.

No. 7 for nightlife options per capita.

No. 9 for driving laws.

No. 12 for scenic byways.

No. 19 for vehicle miles traveled per capita.

From Palo Duro Canyon to Padre Island, the Lone Star State delivers near-endless opportunities for road trips. AAA Texas predicts a sharp rise in overnight road trips this summer compared with the previous two years.

“There’s absolutely no better way to explore the Lone Star State than on an epic Texas road trip. … From Texas’ largest cities to its open plains, from its laid-back beach towns to its wine country, there is no shortage of variety when it comes to what you can experience in Texas,” the Lone Star Travel Guide observes.