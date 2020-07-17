Travel + Leisure names stunning San Antonio hotel among world's best

Each year, Travel + Leisure releases its highly anticipated World’s Best Awards, based on readers' picks for top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, spas, and more.

Just released, the 2020 World’s Best features the top 15 city hotels in the continental U.S., and San Antonio's Hotel Emma lands on the coveted list. The awards were based on a survey that closed in early March, before the pandemic truly gripped the U.S. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value.

Hotel Emma takes the 15th spot, scoring 93.92 out of 100 points. Once a 19th-century brewhouse, it is now an award-winning, 146-room riverfront hotel, serving as the Pearl's flagship property in downtown San Antonio. Travel + Leisure notes that Hotel Emma “proudly showcases its past as a landmark brewery and stocks its mini-bars with South Texas treats.”

This is just the latest in a long list of accolades for the stunning spot. The hotel, which regularly ranks among the most lucrative in the state, was named the 10th best hotel in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report earlier this year. And in 2018, Fodor's named it one of the most incredible hotels in the world.

One other Texas hotel joins the Alamo City jewel on the list. The Post Oak in Houston, owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, comes in sixth, scoring 94.77 out of 100 points. Since opening in 2018, the Post Oak has received its share of awards, including being named Houston’s only AAA Five-Diamond hotel. The hotel is known for its sunset helicopter excursions, Rolls-Royce chauffeuring, and $1 million wine room.

And No. 1? That honor goes to The Mark in New York City, a hip inn in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, with a score of 96.24.