Austin lands first nonstop flight to top Colorado destination this winter

Snow skiers and snowboarders, rejoice! American Airlines is launching seasonal nonstop service between Austin and Vail, Colorado, one of the top ski vacation destinations in the country.

Effective December 15, American Airlines will start nonstop service between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Eagle County Regional Airport in Vail. No other airline offers nonstop service between the two cities.

Daily flights will be available December 15 to January 9, then will switch to weekly from January 10 to February 15, and move back to daily from February 16 to April 3. The regional jet service will be provided by American Airlines partner SkyWest Airlines.

American already is selling tickets for the Austin-Vail route.

“American is excited to connect Austin with Eagle County this winter,” says Philippe Puech, American’s director of short-haul network planning.

“Austin continues to grow, and we’re proud to support that growth with new routes. This winter, American will offer nonstop service to 38 destinations from the Texas capital. From connecting Central Texans to the slopes this winter to bringing more business to the heart of Texas, American is eager to welcome customers on board.”

The addition of the Vail route builds on the explosive growth of nonstop destinations from the Austin airport, with both American and Southwest beefing up their Austin schedules in recent months.

“As our city continues to welcome more people and businesses, AUS is working alongside the growth we’re seeing by offering flights to more destinations than ever before,” says Gina Fiandaca, assistant city manager for mobility. “Residents have more opportunities to travel to diverse destinations directly from Austin, which supports our … mission to improve and expand our mobility infrastructure and meet the needs of our community.”