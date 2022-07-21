Get in touch with your wilder side at San Antonio Zoo, which is home to more than 750 species — some of which are endangered or extinct in the wild.

When you visit, don’t miss these top 10 things to do.

1. Ride the Zoo Train

The zoo's two miles of track run through Brackenridge Park, where you can also hop on and hop off near the Japanese Tea Garden, Sunken Gardens, and the Witte Museum, which explores South Texas history, culture, and natural science.

In 2021, the zoo unveiled a new train experience called the C.W.T. Express, which reintroduces a historic, diesel-style engine to the fleet.

2. Visit the Reptile House

Even if snakes are not your thing, the Reptile House is still a fascinating stop thanks to its wide array of species from all over the world, including turtles and lizards.

3. Watch jaguars walk overhead

The Pantera Walk presented by Texas A&M San Antonio is a literal catwalk in the sky for jaguars. Gaze up and watch the giant cats wander between habitats at this special feature.

4. Visit Timothy the hippo inside Africa Live!

You can get up close and personal with one of nature’s largest mammals — and even feed the famous Timothy — during the zoo’s unique, behind-the-scenes interaction.

5. See the rhino trio in the Savanna

Another one of nature’s largest mammals is the rhino, and there’s a trio of them in the Savanna area. You can sign up to go behind-the-scenes here, too.

6. Feed flamingos at Flamingo Mingle

Meet and greet a flock of Caribbean flamingos during this immersive experience, where you’ll learn that they are filter feeders, which is more like whales and oysters than most birds!

7. Take a spin on the carousel

With 60 stunning, hand-painted animals, the custom-designed carousel is fun — and a work of art. Texas favorites like the endangered whooping crane, the white-tailed deer, the Texas horned lizard, and the jackalope are joined by a menagerie of real and imaginary animals, including the white ostrich, a sea dragon, the hummingbird, a tiger shark, and a polar bear.

8. Feed the world’s tallest animal

One of the most beloved zoo experiences is the giraffe feeding, where you can gaze eye-to-eye with the world’s tallest land mammal. Grab some lettuce and get set to be impressed by these majestic creatures.

9. Get face time with baby kangaroos

Cue all the "awwwws." At the Kangaroo Krossing, you’ll see red ’roos of all ages in this extension of the zoo’s Wild Australia realm. There’s more to love in the Snack-A-Roos snack stand and upgraded experiences, where you can get up close with the cute creatures.

10. Stop by the country’s oldest children’s amusement park

Established in 1925 and renovated in 2009, Kiddie Park is the oldest children’s amusement park in the country. And while modern updates have been made, the nostalgic style has been preserved with the park’s old-fashioned Ferris Wheel, famous hand-carved Herschell Spillman carousel, flying saucers, and more.

Find more to do at the San Antonio Zoo here.