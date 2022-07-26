The heat is on in Texas, and the mountains are calling. Answer the call by embarking on a cool camping adventure — literally and figuratively — to Colorado.

But rather than pitching a tent or trying to locate an available cabin, get your glamp on and hit the road in a luxe RV.

RVshare is your connection to an impressive (100,000 and counting!) list of luxury options in a wide range of styles, amenities, and sizes.

And even though gas prices are high, don’t let that stop you from RVing around. This summer, RVshare is taking some of the burden off the pump with up to $500,000 in gas rebates through August 15.

So choose your own adventure with these Colorado dreamscapes that are fully equipped with mega views and memorable experiences, along with well-appointed RV resorts in the heart of it all.

Discover outdoor adventure at its peak in Colorado Springs

As the closest drive from Texas cities, the Colorado Springs region is made for RV time. It’s a wonderland of breathtaking scenery and adventure-packed outdoor activities, including the Garden of the Gods Park and Pikes Peak — America’s Mountain — which is the 14,115-foot stunner that inspired Katharine Lee Bates to write “America the Beautiful.”

Drive, hike, or bike your way up this beloved landmark and enjoy the views and the glittering new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center at the top.

With creekside and trailside sites, Pikes Peak RV Park is a pretty campground that’s only a mile from the quirky-cool town of Manitou Springs.

As such, it has easy access to other attractions including the Manitou Incline, Seven Falls, the award-winning Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Cave of the Winds Mountain Park, and Red Rock Canyon. There’s also a free shuttle right outside the park.

The aptly named Garden of the Gods RV Resort boasts sweeping views of the surrounding mountain giants, and also has two swimming pools onsite, a game room and arcade, and a community fire pit.

Head west to Telluride with must-see spots along the way

A natural extension of a trip to Colorado Springs is Telluride. The beautifully preserved, Victorian-era town is nestled at the foot of a box canyon and is about 300 miles west of Pikes Peak, but the drive is full of scenic stops.

Along the way, swing by the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, where you can gaze down into one of Colorado’s deepest canyons while standing on one of the highest suspension bridges in the world.

And the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center is one of the largest indoor hot springs pools in the country, with piped-in healing waters from Poncha Springs.

When you’ve made it to Telluride, take in the historic buildings that mix with boutiques, art galleries, and gourmet restaurants.

You also have easy access to explore the San Juan Mountains, while experienced hikers may want to trek out to the cascading Bridal Veil Falls; it’s Colorado’s tallest waterfall.

Telluride’s sister town of Mountain Village is linked by a spectacular, 13-minute ride on a free gondola — the first and only free public transportation system of its kind in the United States.

Settle in at Cayton Campground along the Dolores River, or Matterhorn Campground with easy access into town and panoramic views.

Also consider the beautiful Basecamp 550 in Ridgway, an adorable tiny town with an impressive foodie scene. It’s located in the valley of the San Juan Mountains, about an hour from Telluride.



Immerse yourself in Maroon Bells and Aspen

Aspen is a no-brainer for a summertime getaway with its luxe surroundings, incredible dining, and diverse arts and culture scene; the Aspen Music Festival alone has 400-plus events from June through August.

But Mother Nature also shows off here, too, with the majestic Maroon Bells in the background and endless opportunities for rafting, hiking, biking, rock-climbing, fishing, golf, horseback riding, and even hot-air ballooning.

For a change of pace from the in-town resort scene, park your RV in the middle of the best views around and rest your head at the Silver Bell Campground or the Silver Queen Campground.

Both are nestled into the aspen groves and subalpine forests within the iconic Maroon Bells Scenic Area.

Follow the road to the Rockies and Estes Park

Another one of Colorado’s “fourteeners” — mountains that rise above 14,000 feet — is Longs Peak and it’s in the Rocky Mountain National Park, about two hours northwest of Denver.

The park has more than 300 miles of hiking trails, colorful wildflowers, and wildlife including moose and black bears.

You’ll also want to visit the quaint mountain village of Estes Park with its historic sites and local shops, restaurants, breweries, and distilleries.

You can go boating on Lake Estes or see a concert or festival, and don’t miss the Stanley Hotel, made famous by Stephen King’s The Shining.

There’s no better way to immerse yourself in the splendor of the Rockies than to sleep under star-filled skies and a canopy of pine trees.

Check out well-equipped RV parks, including the Winding River Resort, located on the Colorado River on the west border of the Rocky Mountain National Park and Arapaho National Forest.

The resort has easy access to everything you could possibly dream of for a mountain vacay, including horseback riding, disc golf, hayrides, ATV rentals, chuck wagon breakfasts on the weekend, and more.

Spruce Lake RV Resort is another picturesque retreat that features lush surrounding meadows, a serene crystal-clear lake, and the calming rush of the Big Thompson River.

It’s also within walking distance to restaurants and shopping, or you can ride the free seasonal shuttle into Estes Park.

Make a pit stop in the Panhandle

Relax your inner road warrior and post up in the Panhandle for a night or two while you’re on your way to Colorado.

It’s a good halfway-ish point, and the temps are much cooler than the rest of Texas. Make sure to swing by the famous Cadillac Ranch art installation and explore Palo Duro Canyon State Park before calling it a night at the Big Texan RV Ranch in Amarillo.

Chill out in the adults-only Jacuzzi spa and sauna before hopping a complimentary shuttle to The Big Texan Steak Ranch, home of the 72-ounce steak challenge. If you’re lucky, you might even time it right to catch a concert at the Starlight Ranch.

