Both charming and laidback, downtown Atlanta, Texas, is a shopping and dining district with everything from antiques and flea-market-finds to boutique shops and more.

It’s also not uncommon to come across a pop-up market, live music, or an art event in the local parks and plazas.

Here’s what else you can expect when you make a stop in Texas' own ATL.

A park for all seasons

Sitting on the shores of Wright Patman Lake, Atlanta State Park boasts towering pine trees and hardwoods that serve up fall and spring color — and plenty of summertime shade.

Head to the park for fishing in the 33,750-acre reservoir (with 75-pound catfish!) or go for a day of boating, swimming, and waterskiing. For landlocked adventuring, there are 4.8 miles of hiking trails, including a nature trail, and a generous 58 campsites make it easy to stay for a while.

Shopping fun

The quarterly Atlanta Local Maker’s Market is an indie shopper’s dream, only featuring homemade, handmade, or homegrown items sourced within 50 miles of town.

Another fun shopping occasion is Moonlight Madness, where downtown shops are open late and offer one-night-only specials. Plus, you can expect live entertainment and music lining the streets.

Celebrate local history and culture

Housed in the historic Texas and Pacific Railroad Depot, the Atlanta Historical Museum showcases the community’s history with a special emphasis on child-friendly exhibits.

Other highlights include the caboose outside, a scale model of a Curtiss Jenny bi-wing plane, and a display honoring the town’s most famous citizen, the pioneering African-American pilot Bessie Coleman.

The town's War Memorial commemorates those who have served, beginning with the Spanish-American campaign.

Holiday flair

Atlanta really shines around the holidays with its annual Hometown Christmas extravaganza, a series of events that includes a 5K, Santa Claus appearances, and more festive happenings.

Even more Yuletide cheer comes in the form of holiday open houses and a Christmas parade.

Learn more about Atlanta, Texas, here.