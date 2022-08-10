Located in the beautiful countryside on the northern outskirts of San Antonio, Morgan’s Wonderland Camp is an exciting new experience from the impressive Morgan's Wonderland empire that also includes the world's only Ultra-Accessible theme park and water park, each designed for individuals with special needs.

The destination camp is an Ultra-Accessible 102-acre recreational oasis for everyone, with a particular emphasis on giving people with physical and developmental disabilities an opportunity to enjoy summer-camp-style activities alongside guests without special needs.

Truly a camping wonderland, you’ll find everything from first-in-the-world ziplines for people of all abilities to innovative climbing walls, an archery range, bike riding on trails that wrap around a cavern, giant swings, trail rides on horseback, arts and crafts, pools and water activities, and more.

The Frontier Amphitheater is also fully accessible and continues the magic with campfires filled with songs, skits, and s’mores.

There are three ways to get your camp on here:

Family weekend getaways

These are scheduled and coordinated directly through Morgan’s Wonderland Camp and include room and board, meals, Ultra-Accessible activities, and medical staff on-site.

Any individual with special needs who books directly with Morgan’s Wonderland Camp for a family weekend can stay free of charge.

Partner Camps

Available year-round, these are designed for partners and nonprofit organizations to create unforgettable camp experiences.

With Partner Camps, the organizations bring the campers, in-cabin counselors, and medical staff to Morgan’s for the impeccable facilities and housekeeping, delicious food, and activities.

Special events

Morgan’s also makes the perfect place for corporate retreats, team building, company bonding, and galas. In addition to the amphitheater space, there are 20 cabins that can house up to 525 guests.

The Hartman Hall event center seats up to 630 guests and is fully equipped with a stage, a full A/V system and projector screen, and outdoor speakers in the courtyard.

Bring on the campfires and s’mores — and learn more about Morgan’s Wonderland Camp here.