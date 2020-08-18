Summer 2020 might go down in history as #RVSummer, as the hotel on wheels allows people to hit the road for a much-needed escape while still remaining safely distanced.

But what if you don't have an RV? Or if you do have one, but would love a second source of income without having to do too much work?

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, with more than 100,000 vehicles available in a diverse inventory that ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes. They can help make any adventure attainable, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks.

Get all the comforts of home while getting up close and personal with the beautiful world around you — not other people.

Since most RVs are used by their owners for only two weeks a year, RVshare can pair renters with owners and generate revenue on an otherwise unused vehicle.

Founded in 2013, RVshare is available in all 50 states and backed by a safe and secure booking platform. Renters get payment and fraud protection, plus 24/7 emergency roadside service and even free delivery where available, while owners get to list for free with the help of one-on-one rental coaching and are protected with renter verification and insurance coverage.

Most stays average $150 a night, and anyone with a driver's license can rent an RV (though all drivers must be 25 and up). One-way trips aren't out of the picture, and pets are welcome in specified vehicles.

RVshare is even working with first responders right now to provide critical temporary housing to essential workers, a program they continue even in non-coronavirus times when natural disasters and other crises strike.

More than 60,000 people have happily rented from RVshare, making it even more tempting to live that #RVLife. It's looking more and more tempting to rent one for Labor Day and join them.

---

Follow RVshare on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to learn more.