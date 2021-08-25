A blend of Indian, Mexican, Polish, and Western cultures gives Bandera a unique ambiance you won't find anywhere else in Texas.

Located about two-and-a-half hours from Austin, the "Cowboy Capital of the World" was a staging area for the last great cattle drives of the late 1800s. In fact, a bronze monument honoring the many National Rodeo Champions who call Bandera home stands on the courthouse lawn.

So it makes perfect sense that Bandera is the spot for all types of Western fun, especially September 4-5.

The Celebrate Bandera Roundup Labor Day Weekend is two days of nonstop cowboy entertainment, beginning with the Longhorn Cattle Drive & Parade at 11 am on September 4.

Later that night, saddle up for Bandera ProRodeo's Ranch Rodeo, produced by Triple R Rodeo and held at Mansfield Park Rodeo Arena. In addition to the best ranch rodeo teams in the area and a performance by True Women Drill Team, you can enjoy muggin’ (steer roping), wild cow milking, and so much more.

Mutton Bustin’ starts at 6 pm, and the fee is $20 and limited to 20 entries. Tickets to the rodeo are $10 for adults (13 years and up) and kids 12 and under are free.

During the day on both Saturday and Sunday, stroll through the Cowboy Market on the historic Bandera Courthouse Square grounds to see live gunfighter shows, enjoy outstanding live musical artists and storytellers, and shop many Western-themed vendor booths for cowboy gear and much more. And hey, it's free to attend.

The weekend's grand finale is the sensational Women’s Ranch Rodeo and Kid’s Mutton Bustin', presented by the Bandera ProRodeo Association on the evening of September 5.

Kids' registration for Mutton Bustin' begins at 6:30 pm, with a $20 fee. Take note that there is a weight limit.

The Women’s Ranch Rodeo begins at 8 pm and features Pony Express race, rescue race, the cowhide race, muggin’, trailer loading, and steer branding, plus a performance by the True Women Drill Team.

Conveniently, the 11th Street Cowboy Bar's Western Music Festival is also that weekend, from September 3-5.

A $100 weekend pass will get you in to all 10 shows, or you can purchase per day. Hear tunes from Wades Hayes, Jake Hooker and the Outsiders, TG Shepperd, Vince Moreno, Johnny Rodriguez, and many more, all performing at the historic bar.

And since Bandera loves a good festival, mark your calendar to return for the Medina Lake Cajun Festival on September 25. This full day of authentic Cajun food is celebrating its 40th anniversary, meaning gumbo, crawfish, and other delicacies that have been perfected over the years, plus two stages of continuous entertainment featuring top Cajun and Zydeco bands.

To see all that's coming up in Bandera, check out the events calendar online.