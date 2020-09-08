Opulent Texas hotel and spa shine with prestigious double 5-star rating

Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta has five shimmering reasons to celebrate, as his Post Oak Hotel in Uptown has received the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating. The new accolade makes the Post Oak Texas’ only Double Five-Star rated hotel and spa, and Houston’s first and only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star hotel.



As CultureMap previously reported, The Spa at The Post Oak Hotel received the prestigious award within three months of opening in 2019.



Nineteen hotels nationwide are recognized as a Double Five-Star rated hotel and spa. (The Ritz-Carlton in Dallas also booked a Five-Star award; its spa received four stars.) The Post Oak is one of only eight hotels not associated with a major brand to win five stars for both the hotel and spa, according to a press release.



“Joining this elite list of Double Five-Stars is a remarkable achievement that continues to designate The Post Oak Hotel as a world-class property and serves as a glittering beacon of Houston’s standing as an international destination,” said Steven Chou, hotel manager, in a statement.

For the uninitiated, the Post Oak is a study in opulence. The 38-story tower boasts 250 modern guest rooms and suites, 20 executive residences, and a 35,000-square-foot conference facility. The hotel’s crystal chandelier is valued at $1 million, as are paintings by artist Frank Stella. Well-heeled guests can even opt for the hotel’s helicopter service.

Since opening in early 2018, Fertitta’s ultra-luxe hotel has received numerous accolades becoming Houston’s only AAA Five-Diamond hotel, as well as its posh Bloom and Bee restaurant receiving the AAA Four-Diamond award. The New York Times, U.S. News & World Report, Condé Nast Traveler, Forbes, and CNN have listed The Post Oak Hotel as a place to visit in 2019.



Travel + Leisure listed hotel in its 2020 World’s Best Awards, ranking The Post Oak sixth in The Top 15 City Hotels in the Continental U.S. The Post Oak is Houston’s exclusive honoree and one of only two in the state to make the list.



In effort to provide some inspiration for choosy travelers, Forbes Travel Guide unveiled a sneak peek at its 2021 Star Award winners. Forbes Travel Guide will unveil the full list of 2021 winners in spring 2021.



To determine the best hotels, spas, and restaurants, Forbes analysts travel the world and use 900 objective standards to determine ratings. Inspectors visit every hotel, restaurant, and spa that receives a star rating and stay anonymously as a typical guest. Every star rating is earned through an “objective, independent process,” per a release.