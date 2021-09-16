Austin airport takes off with 9 new nonstop flights from Southwest

Attention, Austin travelers: Southwest has big plans for ABIA in 2022.

On September 16, the Dallas-based airline announced a big investment in the Austin market, with plans for nine new and returning nonstop routes next spring. They include five new daily nonstop routes, the return of seasonal flights to Florida hot spots, and a new direct flight to a top Mexico tourist destination.

“With the population of Texas’ capital city continuing to grow, Southwest is investing more service than ever before in Central Texas,” says a release.

“Southwest plans to increase service on March 10, 2022 by more than 20 flights a day, with nonstop service between Austin and nine new and returning destinations, as well as add additional frequencies on routes already served from the capital of Texas. In total, Southwest now will offer nonstop service between Austin and 46 destinations on up to 105 departures a day.”

New nonstop routes

Beginning March 10, 2022, Southwest will add daily nonstop service from Austin to Amarillo; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Midland/Odessa; and Ontario, California. The Columbus, Ohio, route will also operate during the 2021 peak holiday travel season, the release notes.

Return of seasonal nonstops

Then, on March 12, 2022, Southwest will resume seasonal weekly flights to several Florida hot spots. Nonstop service to Panama City Beach, Sarasota/Bradenton, and Destin/Fort Walton Beach will take place on Saturdays.

New international destination

Also on March 12, the airline plans to launch direct service from Austin to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, “subject to requisite government approvals,” states the release.

“We’re celebrating a growing customer base in Central Texas with this major investment designed specifically for Austin’s business and leisure travelers,” says vice president Dave Harvey. “As we continue to strengthen our network in Austin, customers will see more flights on key routes as well as new destinations across our map, while enjoying Southwest’s world-famous hospitality.”