Austin-Bergstrom flies high on Condé Nast Traveler's list of best U.S. airports

Although Austin-Bergstrom International Airport may be relatively quiet now, it’s making some big noise in a new ranking of U.S. airports.

In this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards from Condé Nast Traveler, Austin-Bergstrom ranks as the 10th best airport in the U.S. Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia grabs the No. 1 spot. No other Texas airports appear in the top 10.

Condé Nast Traveler notes that even with a major expansion of Austin-Bergstrom’s main terminal, “most passengers find Austin easy to navigate, and that means you’ll have more time to savor Texan specialties like barbecue and breakfast tacos, and to listen to music by local bands.”

Condé Nast Traveler released its 33rd annual Readers’ Choice Awards on October 6. The rankings are based on input from more than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers.

The Austin airport isn’t the only local winner in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

Lake Austin Spa Resort ranks fifth among the best destination spa resorts in the U.S., and Miraval Austin Resort & Spa ranks 10th. No other Texas spa resorts made the top 10. California's the Ranch Malibu tops the list.

Meanwhile, six Austin properties pop up on the list of the best hotels in Texas:

Archer Hotel Austin, No. 2

Hotel ZaZa Austin, No. 8

Austin Proper Hotel, No. 11

JW Marriott Austin, No. 13

The Driskill, No. 18

Hotel Eleven, No. 20

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas holds the No. 1 position among the best Texas hotels.