If your friends are taking vacations right now, you're likely seeing beautiful snapshots of nature as they camp and road trip their way across the state. That's because COVID-19 has mostly put a halt on air travel, leading vacationers to become road warriors.

But if cramming into a car and sleeping on the ground doesn't sound like your idea of a great time, there's a better option for your getaway: renting an RV.

RVshare has more than 100,000 vehicles in a wide range of styles, amenities, and sizes. The largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace can help you secure everything from a travel trailer to a luxury motorhome, all backed with sterling customer service from the RVshare team.

Once you're all set up to ride in style, it's time to make the classic pilgrimage to one of Texas' most popular areas: Marfa, Terlingua, Big Bend National Park, and all points west.

Making the most of Marfa

This major destination for art-world tourists is also a quirky small town. While many flock to the Prada Marfa installation 30 minutes away to snap self-aware selfies (a detour we advise skipping), there's still plenty to see and do.

Hit up the Marfa Lights Viewing Center to see mysterious colored lights dance across the sky, or pay a visit to The Sentinel, where the area's oldest newspaper is headquartered and folks gather throughout the day for coffee, cocktails, and community.

As for where to stay, RV choices abound. Beyonce popularized El Cosmico and its bicycles, but you can park your RV in its large parking lot, spend the night in a teepee or yurt, and utilize the hip grounds and amenities.

A more traditional RV experience is Tumble In Marfa, a spot only a quarter mile from the city limits that provides wide-open spaces and all the necessities. Likewise, Marfa Yacht Club offers spectacular views and 10 bays for Airstream or similar hook-ups.

Take me to Terlingua

Only 26 miles from Big Bend National Park — which is open with COVID-19 precautions — is the former mining-district-turned-ghost-town, famous for its chili cook-off every November (which sadly is canceled this year).

Big Bend Motor Inn can handle up to 131 RVs and pets are welcome, while Terlingua Ranch Lodge offers two different parks and amenities such as a horseshoe pit and swimming pool.

Maverick Ranch RV park at Lajitas Resort is a little more upscale, with all guests allowed access to the Agave Spa, Black Jack's Crossing Golf Club, horseback trail rides, shooting activities, ziplining through Quiet Canyon, mountain bike trails, a fitness center, and more.

In nearby Alpine, the Lost Alaskan is a family-friendly option that's also close to Fort Davis, while Marathon Motel & RV Park in Marathon has been recently renovated and boasts 19 full hookups and beautiful mountain views.

Ready to hit the road

Founded in 2013, RVshare is available in all 50 states and backed by a safe and secure booking platform. Renters get payment and fraud protection, plus 24/7 emergency roadside service and even free delivery where available, while owners get to list for free with the help of one-on-one rental coaching and are protected with renter verification and insurance coverage.

Most stays average $150 a night, and anyone with a driver's license can rent an RV (though all drivers must be 25 and up). One-way trips aren't out of the picture, and pets are welcome in specified vehicles. To rent an RV for your next road trip, click here.

