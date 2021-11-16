Few towns do Christmastime — or Weihnachtszeit — better than Fredericksburg, as it has routinely been named one of the Best Small Towns for Christmas by Southern Living.

Whether it’s marveling at the 26-foot-tall German Christmas Pyramid, shopping along a holiday-decorated Main Street, enjoying the Christmas Wine Affair, or getting in the spirt of the season at a unique Christmas event, Fredericksburg offers a merry holiday getaway for all.

The season is highlighted by Fredericksburg's Christmas Nights of Lights, a nightly lighting countdown which takes place each evening at 6 pm at Marktplatz, beginning Tuesday, November 23, and running through Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Make a list and check it twice

Fredericksburg is home to more than 150 shops, boutiques, and art galleries, all full of holiday gifts just waiting to be picked. From amazing home goods in the Warehouse District to boutique shopping on Main Street, Fredericksburg has everything you need to check off your holiday list.

The town’s craftsmanship stretches back centuries, and so locally made products are especially abundant here. Don't miss The Christmas Store, which packs collectibles, ornaments, clothing, jewelry, garden decor, and more in 10,000 square feet of retail space.

Unique holiday events

Besides the nightly lighting countdown, Fredericksburg features a multitude of different holiday events, including:

See all the upcoming holiday events in Fredericksburg here.

Cozy lodging

With so much to see and do, plan ahead and stay awhile. Fredericksburg is home to more than 1,500 vacation rentals, cabins, cottages, and bed-and-breakfasts, as well as boutique hotels and motels. Many of them will be decorated in their holiday finest.

Insider tip: Visit midweek for more room at local shops, wineries, attractions, and restaurants, many of which are open all week long. Experience Fredericksburg at a slower pace and enjoy even more lodging options, as weekends are a popular time to visit.