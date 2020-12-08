Austin airport says aloha to first nonstop flight to Hawaii

The U.S Food & Drug Administration has approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for use in the United States, which means there is finally a light at the end of this long, dark pandemic tunnel. So where are we going to celebrate? That would be Hawaii.

On Tuesday, December 8, Hawaiian Airlines announced it is beginning nonstop service from Austin to Honolulu on April 21, 2021 — the first nonstop flight from the Capital City to the Aloha State.

Austin is just the 16th U.S. city to land Hawaiian Airlines, which will use an Airbus A330 on its flights from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, notes a release. Though it doesn't yet specify what days, the airline said it will conduct service two times a week.

“Even though this year has had unprecedented impacts to the airline and airport industries, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport remains committed to providing the best service we can to our passengers,” said ABIA CEO Jacqueline Yaft. “We know that many Central Texans will be eager to travel next year and we are excited to offer an easy and convenient way for them to explore Hawai'i.”

The release also notes that Hawaii is an increasingly popular destination for Texans — and likely to become even more popular once post-pandemic airline traffic ramps up.

Along with Austin, Hawaiian announced nonstop service to two more cities next spring: Orlando, Florida, and Ontario, California. The airline also announced it will be expanding service from Long Beach, California, to Kahului, Maui, beginning March 9.