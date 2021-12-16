Home » Travel
Geodesic gem

‘Coolest’ Airbnb in Texas makes waves in surprising Austin suburb, says Condé Nast Traveler

By
Condé Nast Traveler says this is the coolest Airbnb in Texas. Airbnb
The open-air dining room has plenty of space for entertaining. Airbnb
The master bedroom welcomes light through the dome windows. Airbnb
The third level of the home features a spiral staircase to the observation deck. Airbnb
Outdoor living is embraced in this deck hangout space. Airbnb
The top-level observation library deck, aka captain's quarters, features 360-degree views of the Lake Travis surroundings.   Airbnb
When you ponder where in Texas the coolest Airbnb property could be, spots like Austin, Fredericksburg, or Marfa might make your list. Those locations don’t make Condé Nast Traveler’s list, though.

The publication’s new inventory of the coolest Airbnb in each state hands Texas’ award to an Airbnb in the Austin suburb of Leander. The Lone Star State’s winner is an ultra-groovy geodesic home.

“Kitschy as the … kit-built exterior may look, this five-bedroom geodome is stuffed with modern amenities like soaking tubs and high-end appliances,” Condé Nast Traveler notes. “Midcentury modern furnishings and a smart art collection add the perfect finishing touch, while the wraparound deck and observation library tower capture 360 degrees of the surrounding treetops and beautiful Lake Travis.”

In a vast understatement, the Airbnb listing for the property says it “isn’t your ordinary vacation home.” The home, which can accommodate about a dozen guests, rents for $535 a night.

While the listing cites Leander as the location of the home, a map embedded in the listing indicates it’s situated in the Sandy Shores neighborhood of Volente.

The 3,500-square-foot home, built in the 1990s, was remodeled in 2020. Its nickname is Black Beauty, a nod to the black exterior of the domed home.

“The walls are decorated with curated art pieces that are sure to be conversation starters, while the gray, black, and white color combinations will enhance the atmosphere of warmth and modern luxury,” the Airbnb listing says.

Amenities include:

  • Bottom-floor “speakeasy” lounge
  • Master suite with luxury shower and tub
  • 8-foot dining table with room for up to 10 people
  • Fireplace that divides living room and dining room
  • Two 55-inch smart TVs
  • Space for up to six cars
