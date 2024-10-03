Head to the Hills
Buzzy Hill Country hotel featuring VIP Austin chef sets opening date
One of Texas’ most eagerly awaited hotels finally has an opening date. Located right on the main street of charming Fredericksburg, the Albert Hotel has drummed up excitement as a luxury Hill Country destination since it was first announced in 2021 — especially after attaching acclaimed Austin-based chef Michael Fojtasek to three of its culinary concepts in 2023.
As of October 2, 2024, the hotel is officially accepting reservations for January 3, 2025, and beyond.
Part of the New Waterloo hospitality family that boasts Austin hotspots like the South Congress Hotel and La Condesa restaurant, the Albert occupies two acres right in the heart of Fredericksburg’s historic shopping and entertainment district. Nonetheless, the urban resort aims to provide a quiet escape from the hustle and bustle of the growing Hill Country town with expertly curated details that reflect the area’s history, culture, and natural beauty.
The Saloon at Albert Hotel fits right in with its Hill Country surroundings.Photo by Alison Marlborough
"The Albert Hotel is designed to be an homage to the Hill Country," says general manager Mike Bolick via a press release. "From the limestone facades that echo the town's 150-year-old historic buildings to our culinary offerings that celebrate local flavors, every aspect of the hotel is a love letter to Fredericksburg."
That love letter starts with the property’s namesake, Albert Keidel, whose ancestor arrived in Fredericksburg in 1847 as the town’s first doctor and judge. The hotel is a renovation of the Keidel family home and Keidel Pharmacy, built in 1860 and 1906, respectively, as well as two other historic buildings: the Brockmann-Kiehne House, built in 1870, and the Saloon, built in 1888.
The rooms are stark and dramatic. And some even offer bunk beds.Photo by Alison Marlborough
Austin-based architecture firm Clayton Korte spearheaded the project, blending old and new in every detail of the design and setting the backdrop for interiors by Melanie Raines. From cozy bunk rooms and luxury suites to the exclusive multi-bedroom Albertina House, the hotel features 105 guest rooms in total, plus four culinary concepts and a full-service spa with seven private treatment rooms.
While two of the four dining options are already open (The Saloon and The Pharmacy both opened in March 2024), the Restaurant at Albert Hotel will also debut in January 2025 along with the guest rooms. Helmed by Fojtasek, the menu will feature seasonal fare from nearby farms and wineries.
The Pharmacy is a convenient and beautiful place to start the day.Photo by Alison Marlborough
Junebugs, a backyard barbecue joint, is slated to follow close behind in March 2025: led by New Waterloo’s Head of Food and Beverage, Justin Spencer, the concept will tap his experience as a competition barbecue pitmaster and serve as a nod to Fredericksburg’s German roots.
Designed by Austin-based firm Word & Carr Design Group, the hotel’s landscaping features shaded lawns and courtyards, native plants, and a sunken limestone pool evocative of the natural swimming holes of the Hill Country. The tranquil grounds will become a welcome retreat after adventures at nearby Enchanted Rock, immersive exhibits at the National Museum of the Pacific War, live music in historic Luckenbach, or a visit to one of the countless local wineries.
Washes of green modernize and add some character to otherwise austere spaces.Photo by Alison Marlborough
Booking is now open for stays starting January 3, 2025, at alberthotel.com.