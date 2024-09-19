Hit The Road
Cedar Park: Where the Texas Hill Country comes alive
Just 25 minutes north of downtown Austin is the youthful and dynamic Cedar Park, lovingly known as the Texas Hill Country's cool little cousin.
Though not incorporated as a city until 1973, Cedar Park actually has a much longer history, having been originally founded in 1887.
Now it flaunts its own unique brand of charm with an impressive live music scene, plenty of sports-fueled entertainment (go Austin Ice Bats!), and easy access to the great outdoors with parks, trails, lake adventures, and more.
While there are many ways to take in all of Cedar Park's charms, here's a short list of ways to get started.
Where to play outside
Living up to its name, Cedar Park boasts an abundance of natural riches for those who love the great outdoors. There are more than 30 parks within city limits, including the newly opened Lakeline Park, and more greenspace projects in the works, such as Bell Park.
Be sure to put Veterans Memorial Park on your must-see list. It includes a community garden, large pool with multiple swim areas, and basketball and tennis courts, but the centerpiece of the park is the Veterans Memorial Monument. Life-size sculptures of soldiers are complemented by brick pavers and bronzed leaves engraved with soldiers’ names and dates of service. Inside Veterans Memorial Park is Cedar Park Bark Park, a five-acre wonderland for dogs that includes a natural dog pond, dog drinking fountains, and dog shower stations.
The Brushy Creek Trail is a scenic, 6.75-mile gem with six parks along the way that include amenities like splash pads, swimming areas, climbing rocks, fishing docks, canoeing and kayaking, disc golf, and multiple picnic areas. With beautiful Hill Country views at every turn, it’s no wonder it’s so popular for hiking, jogging, and family bike rides.
For swimming, boating, and canoeing, head to Twin Lakes Park and also enjoy sand volleyball, a sports field, and even an archery range.
Another perfect day trip is Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, which is about 30 minutes away. The natural wildlife refuge is an internationally Important Bird Area and features gorgeous Hill Country views and many nature trails.
How to refuel deliciously
Craving the smoky, saucy goodness of real Texas barbecue? Head to Stiles Switch BBQ for a nostalgic setting and the can’t-miss flavors of classic brisket and more.
In the mood for Southern comfort food? Jack Allen’s Kitchen serves it up with a Texas twist. Want a craft beer in a cool setting? Whitestone Brewery has you covered and serves 600 Degrees Pizzeria, too.
Cedar Park is an official Brew City Community, so be sure to check out Red Horn Brewery and Coffee Roasters, Oasis Texas Brewing Company, 5th Element Brewing, and Brewtique, as well.
That’s only the beginning, with other hot spots like Levant Café & Grill for authentic Mediterranean fare; Blue Corn Harvest for farm-to-table Southwestern cuisine; and The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen for the best in creative American dishes plus a must-try weekend brunch.
What else to do
Home to the Texas Stars and the Austin Spurs, the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park flaunts plenty of courtside action between hockey and basketball games. But there’s more to put on the calendar with concerts, performances, and entertainment of all kinds.
H-E-B Center hosts sports games, concerts, and more.Photo courtesy of Visit Cedar Park
Live music can also be found at the Haute Spot, which combines a chill, outdoor setting with all the tunes from every genre plus an onsite restaurant and bar.
For an innovative new destination experience, The Crossover is a family-friendly place for athletic events, training and wellness activities, and games and entertainment — not to mention dining and food trucks. Dip into the eSports Cave and game for an hour or even the whole day. Fun fact: Cedar Park is the first Texas city to receive the Digital Media Community certification from the Texas Film Commission.
A good, low-key hang is exactly what you’ll find at The Good Lot, witha food truck court, kids play area, and free live music on Fridays and Saturdays and other fun weekly activities like trivia and open mic nights.
Kick back at The Good Lot.Photo courtesy of Visit Cedar Park
You’ll want to check out the brand-new Cedar Park Public Library when it opens its doors on November 1. The library has near-daily events that the whole family will love, from arts and craft groups to story time, magic shows, and even farmers markets.
Mark your calendar for Cedar Park's annual events, including Cedar Fest, a two-day barbecue extravaganza; Taste of Cedar Park, a food, wine, and craft beer tasting; Fable Fest, a Renaissance Fair-inspired festival; anda tree lighting and Santa’s workshop event every Christmas season.
More to see
Ride the rails with the Austin Steam Train Association, which celebrates and preserves the experience of historic, steam-era railroading. A variety of vintage trains take you through the Hill Country, with special rides dedicated to wine tastings, brunch, holiday fun, and more.
Step back in time on the railroad.Photo courtesy of Visit Cedar Park
Mother Nature and manmade art collide at the Cedar Park Sculpture Garden, which features sculptures from Texas-based artists interspersed through walking trails and lovely landscaping. The artwork generally rotates annually, so there’s always something new to see.
Where to stay
Cedar Park has 13 hotels within its city limits plus a full-service RV park, meaning you'll always find a comfy place to rest your head after a long day of exploring.
