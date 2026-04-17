family vacay with the dinos
Dino-sized Texas state park declared No. 5 best for families in 2026
Camping trips are core memory makers for children, and Dinosaur Valley State Park in North Texas has emerged as one of the top five best places to camp with kids in 2026.
The campground at Dinosaur Valley was the only Texas locale to be included in The Dyrt's 2026 list of the 10 best family-friendly camping destinations in the country. The winning sites "pull out all the stops" with activities, playgrounds, fishing opportunities, and much more to cater to young campers.
Dinosaur Valley State Park is located in Glen Rose, 60 miles southwest of Fort Worth and about a three-hour drive from Austin. As its name suggests, dinosaurs once roamed the park and left tracks in the bed of the Paluxy River, which visitors can still see and experience for themselves today.
"The sheer wonder of standing in an actual dinosaur footprint is something children never forget, and the park makes it easy to find them," the report said. "The park also features a dinosaur interpretive center and life-size dinosaur replicas that kids of all ages will love."
See the dinosaur tracks for yourself.Photo courtesy of Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
The park offers many more activities for families to enjoy, such as 20 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding tours, or swimming and fishing in the river.
The Dyrt says there are 70 campsites for visitors to book, which include sites with electricity, hike- or walk-in primitive camping areas, and 20-person group camps. Nightly rates for camping trips range from $16-$60, plus the $8 daily entrance fee.
In addition to the well-kept campground, reviewers praise the park's dedication to preserving its dinosaur tracks and the natural landscape. Plus, they say it's easy to stay cool even during hot months.
"Every camp spot has its own water source and electricity hookup, [which] makes a huge difference at the hot Texas summer days and perfect for spending the nights not in a complete dark in case you’re using only a tent without a generator," one reviewer said. "The trails are great even in the Texan summer as many of them are beside the river where you can cool off. Highly recommended for families with kids all ages!"
The top 10 best places to camp with kids in 2026 are:
- Normandy Farms Campground, Massachusetts
- Greenbrier Campground, Tennessee
- Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Florida
- Spacious Skies Bear Den, North Carolina
- Dinosaur Valley State Park Campground, Texas
- HTR Niagara Campground, New York
- Camp A Way Campground, Nebraska
- Ocean Lakes Family Campground, South Carolina
- Jellystone Park Quarryville, Pennsylvania
- Lebanon Hills Regional Park, Minnesota