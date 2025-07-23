Re-Renovation
Austin's Driskill hotel to undergo 'full renovation' ending in 2026
The Driskill, one of downtown Austin's most magnificent landmarks since 1886, has been undergoing renovations for years. In 2021 it unveiled refreshed guest suites; in 2023 it brought back its old dining room as a new concept. Now it's time for the whole hog: a "full renovation and restoration" according to hotel partners, including the guestrooms, lobby, a new cocktail bar, and more. The first reveals will be made next season.
Among the above changes was a change in ownership in 2022, leaving the Driskill in the care of co-owners Pixiu Investments and Woodbine Development, which are maintaining a long-term management contract with former owner Hyatt Hotels Corporation. All three are involved in the coming construction plans, along with Dallas-based Swoon, the Studio, a design and marketing firm.
According to a press release, changes will be made as follows.
Updates to:
- 175 guestrooms
- lobby
- common areas
- meeting and social spaces
- culinary outposts
New additions:
- ballroom
- cocktail bar
- curated retail space
There will be two phases for this overhaul; the first to be completed in fall 2025 and the second in summer 2026, coinciding with the hotel's 140th anniversary.
The first phase will see changes to the Driskill Bar and Driskill Grill, newly under the direction of New York restaurateur Chef April Bloomfield, plus the addition of the new bar, which will be called The Victorian. It will be operated by Austin's MML Hospitality, which is known for many local concepts including Austin Motel diner Joann's Fine Foods, bakery Swedish Hill, and 'red sauce' restaurant Sammie's Italian.
MML will oversee all food and beverage at the hotel starting in August, 2025, and will eventually add "several new concepts," according to the release. The existing 1886 Café & Bakery will undergo "subtle enhancements."
Also included in the first phase will be renovations to the set of 110 tower guestrooms that were built in an annex in 1929, the fitness center, and the addition of a 2,800-square-foot ballroom.
The second phase will cover the hotel lobby, the grand staircase, and the original 74 tower guestrooms. This is where the retail space comes in. It will be named for the hotel's general manager from 1906 into the 50s, plus the founding family's children: Stark & Sisters.
“The reimagining of The Driskill isn’t about a look or style; it’s about celebrating the history and embracing things that last,” said Joslyn Taylor of Swoon, the Studio, in the release. “The Driskill will transcend fad, embracing thoughtful details, honest materials and clever comforts that feel all at once modern and timeless. Our goal with The Driskill is that it will be full of unique, immersive moments, considered programming, and environments imbued with a warm, elevated accessibility that underscores the hotel’s soulful vibe.”
Woodbine managing partner T. Dupree Scovell similar emphasized that Pixiu and Woodbine purchased the hotel with the intention of having a "stewarding" role, and MML co-founder Larry McGuire paid tribute to the hotel's storied past and especially former Driskill Grill chef David Bull for "bringing fine dining back."
The Driskill will remain open throughout renovations and is still part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt.